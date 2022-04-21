Offender brags about teaching mate to steal car on video

news, latest-news,

A man's decision to video record himself on his phone boasting about teaching a friend to steal a car has not ended well for him at court. A County Court judge is taking the comments offender Nicholas Lee made into account while crafting his sentence. "I have taught him how to steal a Mazda Bravo and look at him go," Lee said in the video recording. Lee appeared at the County Court of Victoria via video link from custody on Wednesday to appeal a sentence imposed at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court for car theft and possessing stolen items. Crown prosecutor Julia Wang said police saw a stolen Mazda Bravo parked near units in Alfredton on December 2, 2021, with a woman walking to and from the car and one of the units. Lee was found inside the unit and arrested. A search of the property uncovered several stolen items including two sets of golf clubs, a black laptop and doors. A stolen number plate was altered and fixed to the stolen car. Lee was sentenced to 14-months imprisonment with an eight month non-parole period for the offending in February. Defence lawyer Nikhil Sood said the sentence was 'manifestly excessive' and Lee should be assessed for a community corrections order to provide an opportunity for rehabilitation in the community. "Leniency is sought in relation to Mr Lee because community protection would be best served through rehabilitating him," he said. Mr Sood said Lee was unemployed at the time of the offending. He said Lee could be employed upon his release which would be a protective factor against his 'longstanding drug addiction'. He would also have stable accommodation with his mother. Judge Simon Moglia said he took into account that although Lee was not the driver of the stolen car he was the 'teacher in the stealing'. He said this made the car theft more serious. Judge Moglia said he was contemplating imposing a seven month sentence, a reduction from the previous 14-months, in combination with a community corrections order. Lee will be assessed for a community corrections order and Judge Moglia will impose the final sentence on Friday. Lee has already served about five months in prison. Judge Moglia warned Lee he would end up back in custody if he breached the community corrections order. "Please understand I am giving you that chance," he said. "This community corrections order has to help you get (your drug use) fixed or you are back in the revolving door of going off back into custody. I hope you are able to succeed on this order."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rochelle.kirkham/6318fdbf-e2e3-41d0-aa1d-502704026745.jpg/r0_233_492_511_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg