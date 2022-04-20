news, latest-news,

The controversial Lake Wendouree lighting project is closer to finally reaching a resolution, with the City of Ballarat's secondary application to Heritage Victoria now made public. In March, an Interim protection order (IPO) was put in place by Heritage Victoria, bringing the Lake Wendouree link lighting project to a halt. Following the IPO, council held an extraordinary meeting where they voted seven to two in favor of continuing with the project. Councilor Samantha McIntosh and councilor Mark Harris opposed the motion. Council needed to seek clarification from Heritage Victoria about the second IPO. In the meeting Mayor Daniel Moloney said he was "quite staggered" the IPO has been issued. Particularly when they had a permit for "the most significant part". READ MORE: An approved heritage permit already exists for the western side of the lake near the Ballarat Botanical Gardens, which is outside of the current IPO. Now another permit is needed for the remainder of the lake, which the IPO covers. The project has been flagged as a priority since 2015 where 81.7 per cent of 1800 respondents were in support of the Lake Wendouree Master Plan. It would see 181, five metre-high, LED Luminaire light poles placed around the perimeter of the lake. It will be jointly funded by the council and the state government after receiving bipartisan support in the 2018 election campaign. "The understanding of the historical, social and scientific significance of the place will not be altered by the introduction of contextually responsive and evidently beneficial infrastructure," council said in their heritage impact statement. The new permit will be open for public submissions for the next two weeks. The submission can be viewed here. Applications can be made up until May 3 by writing to heritage.permits@delwp.vic.gov.au or posted to Heritage Victoria, PO Box 500, Melbourne, VIC 8002. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/34dXacDR8RguBkyLHxYXLhN/92021f1f-b124-4e16-b6ad-6822de45e24b.jpg/r12_248_4831_2971_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg