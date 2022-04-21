news, latest-news,

A Victorian musical trio will be bringing the soundscape of the 19th century to Trades Hall this Sunday with their event Ballarat 1895: a Concert of Parlour Music. Darryl Emmerson, the trio's singer, alongside Joe Bourke on piano and Peter O'Shea on violin, said the idea for this performance emerged two years ago. "We first got the idea a month after COVID," Mr Emmerson said. "We came across a few terrific song books and thought what would happen if it was 1895 and you went to a parlour concert in Ballarat?" Despite COVID disrupting the trio's rehearsals and subsequent performances, they were determined to showcase their work. "There was a point where we thought, is this really worth doing? But we had dedicated so much time to it and we enjoyed playing together so we decided we would do it," Mr Emmerson said. The performance will feature popular songs from the 19th century including Home Sweet Home along with works by German composer Robert Schumann. "The songs were famous all over the world and not just in English speaking countries," Mr Emmerson said. "Many of them are quite romantic and beautiful ballads but there are also social commentary songs. "Audience members who have heard this music before will enjoy hearing it again and for those who have not, I am sure, will find it enjoyable on first hearing." Performing from 2pm on Sunday April 24 are:

