Paspalum grass is increasing in district

The fast-growing grass known as paspalum has increased noticeably over summer and autumn, spreading over and choking other nearby plants. Its rapid summer growth can be a nuisance on roadsides and footpaths, in drains, amongst native vegetation, as well as in gardens and lawns. Paspalum (Paspalum dilatatum) is sometimes known as caterpillar grass, from the appearance of its seed-heads. These grow on tall arching stems, up to a metre or more high. Leaves are numerous, low-growing and wider than those of most other grasses. Numerous suckering stems grow along the ground. Fortunately, it is green all summer, so it is not normally a fire hazard. Damp sites, such as depressions, drains and roadsides, are preferred by this moisture-loving grass. It is a perennial grass, native to South America. It was probably introduced here as a pasture grass. Although it readily sends out root suckers, it spreads mainly by seed. Despite its leafy base, it does not seem to be readily eaten by animals such as rabbits or kangaroos, even when there is little other grass available. It is more readily eaten by livestock before it sends up its stems, indicating that its foliage is more palatable in the younger stages. Whether this season's growth and increase continues in the future remains to be seen. Perhaps it has been spurred on by the past damp summer. Paspalum has a reputation for being more numerous in wetter years, so hopefully, its increase will slow next summer. AGILE POSSUMS A note from a reader mentions possums walking along power lines, as well as a possum visiting a lemon tree, eating the peel off the fruit, and leaving the naked fruit hanging in the tree. Both these cases involve the common ring-tailed possum, a smaller, more agile creature than the brush-tailed possum. Ring-tailed possums walk readily along power lines, mostly carrying their tails level with or above their bodies. The tail seems to be used more for balance when required. They can move like tightrope walkers - often unhesitatingly and quite fast along many metres of power line. Their agility with lemons is remarkable, too. They are able, as our correspondent says, to remove the rind of the lemon without causing the naked fruit to fall from its stem. Is the larger brush-tailed possum agile enough to move along power lines? Perhaps it is too large. I am sure readers will let me know. Although both species of possums are readily attracted by provision of food, it is best to let them find their own, because they can become demanding or dependent.

