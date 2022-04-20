news, latest-news,

Businesses can take a sigh of relief as the ease of COVID-19 restrictions on the weekend will make day to day operations easier. Staff will be able to take their masks off when working and will not need to check anyone's vaccination certificates. Industry leaders have said it is a great win for the hospitality industry who have been most affected by restriction rules. "We are delighted about the announcement, it is well and truly overdue," The Victorian president of the Australian Hotels Association David Canny said. Worker shortages continue to affect business in town and Mr Canny said this will hopefully help. "We have to get back to work, the question we are all asking is where are the workers," he said. IN THE NEWS: "Those who were on the fence or hesitant about returning, they might be enticed back into the industry." While it won't fix all the staff shortages he said all of these things add up to help. The changes to stop COVID-19 marshals will also help free up staff on shift. "This will ease the burden and allow staff to get back to actually serving people," Mr Canny said. Duty manager Ella Sturgeon from Pipers by the Lake said the changes are a big relief for staff. "We have older clients who have papers vaccinations certificates, they can get quite agitated when we are just doing our job," she said. They have had officials drop in to make sure they are following the rules. READ MORE: Changes to COVID-19 isolation rules called for a worker shortages continue to hurt businesses "We check every single person regardless if we know them or have seen them before. "It really slows us down, so these two changes will make the biggest difference to us." Not only will it make things easier for the staff but Ms Sturgeon hopes it will help with customer confidence. "With our event side of things people do not have as much confidence to book weddings or other things because they are scared they will need to rebook." Commerce Ballarat chief executive Jodie Gillett has echoed their sentiments. She said businesses have been reactive and responsible to all situations. "Staffing shortages are front of mind for most businesses and these changes will of course have a positive effect," she said. "We must of course stay vigilant and monitor symptoms, test and mask up when required. It is now time to focus less on Covid and more on the mental health of our community." For free COVID-19 mental health support in business, contact Partners in Well-being 1300 375 330. More: commerceballarat.com.au. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/173106531/a1c33d37-e5db-4f70-9c2d-0f4e2e731e5f.jpg/r3_285_5566_3428_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg