news, latest-news,

Off the back of scooping up top honours last year in the Victorian Tourism Awards Festivals and Events Category, the City of Ballarat is gearing up for another stellar year celebrating Ballarat's history and culture with this year's Ballarat Heritage Festival. The latest additions to the festival include extending it from two to nine days as well as the introduction of "the food edit", City of Ballarat Acting Mayor Cr Amy Johnson announced on Wednesday. "This is the first year that we're offering the food edit and we're going to be providing a range of dining experiences across the city including a cocktail event with Johnny Alloo, wine and cheese workshops with Mitchell Harris Wines and much more," Cr Johnson said. "We've also made the conscious decision to extend out the days of the festival in order to encourage people to stay within our city as we know that our economy greatly benefits from increased overnight stays." Other events on offer during the nine day festival include the Ballarat Tweed Ride and the Beard & Stache competition. IN OTHER NEWS Ballarat Tweed Ride which is marking its 10th year as part of the festival will introduce new award categories: Best Bike, Best Electronic Bike and Best Non Bike. Founder of Ballarat Tweed Ride Liana Skewes said the new categories will allow even more participants to "come and show off their bike." "We will also have the Fashion Awards which will allow those that can't ride themselves the opportunity to take part in the festivities. "For the first time as well we'll be selling merchandise to mark our 10 years with the design being created by internationally renowned Ballarat artist Travis Price." Co-founder of the Beard & Stache competition Brayden Dorney said he was excited to have the competition back up in running in person this year. "We're in our sixth year and we're keen to have the competition take place in a more formal setting after the last two years in a digital format," Mr Dorney said. "They'll be six categories and we want everyone to feel welcome whether you have a big beard, a small beard or no beard at all." The Ballarat Heritage Festival is expecting to see over 10,000 visitors to Ballarat. "Ballarat has a unique heritage history and we have some of the most intact heritage streetscapes here in Lydian street of anywhere in Australia and I think the Heritage Festival is a great way to showcase that," Cr Johnson said. The Ballarat Heritage Festival will run from May 21 to 29. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/173105286/3cebba05-9297-49c2-b5f1-012b732134c9.jpg/r0_157_5568_3303_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg