news, latest-news,

BALLARAT leaders and health experts say the community must take responsibility in the next step forward in a COVID-normal world to best keep this city safe - we all knew too well what the alternatives could be. Victorian Health Minister Martin Foley on Wednesday announced the biggest changes to the state's COVID-19 pandemic restrictions since lockdowns finished late last year, including vaccination checks and check-ins for hospitality venues. One of the most telling changes will be no isolation for close contacts, provided they wear masks, avoid sensitive settings, undertake daily COVID-19 tests and have no symptoms. Committee for Ballarat chief executive Michael Poulton said the responsibility was absolutely "up to us" now to stick to the mindset of doing the right things to protect ourselves, our loved ones and our community. "We know what happens if this virus gets out of control. We need to keep being good citizens and be responsible, continue to take RATs [rapid antigen tests] and make sure we're isolating when we need," Mr Poulton said. "What the government and health experts are saying is we need to live with this now. We need to continue to do the right thing as community members." Mr Foley said the changes were made possible due to passing the Omicron wave's peak. The state's seven-day case average dropped below 10,000 earlier this week. Mr Foley also praised the state reaching a 67 per cent booster rate this week - but Ballarat was already well clear of this mark with 77.9 per cent of eligible residents triple-dosed against COVID-19. Ballarat leads major regional centres across the state on this front. Health experts have emphasised the importance of having up-to-date COVID-19 vaccinations as the state continued to peel back protective rules. Deakin University epidemiology lead Catherine Bennett said the restriction repeal was not as big a step as people might think, but in no way should people think the pandemic was over or just forget about taking personal responsibility. Professor Bennett told The Courier there were no guarantees we were free from a new COVID-19 strain hitting Victoria but having up-to-date COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters continued to be an advantage - even though vaccine requirements for entry to venues will drop. "The data is mixed on re-infection and immunity on COVID-19 but studies in the UK [United Kingdom] have shown a real reduction in risk from the virus when a person is vaccinated," Professor Bennett said. "Young adults, in particular, really need to look at that if we are to stop infections or repeat infections, if they've already had the virus." Professor Bennett said "none of this was perfect" but a substantial steadying in case numbers allowed a shift from a rules-based process to arming people with advice they need to determine their own risks. This included people getting tests and taking extra precautions if they were a household contact of someone infected with COIVD-19. She said there had already long been infected people mixing in Victorian communities, often without symptoms or knowing they had the virus, or those who might become infectious five to six days after exposure. But relaxing restrictions allowed communities a chance to better move forward. IN OTHER NEWS Victoria's chief health officer Brett Sutton said the focus would now be on individuals to make protect themselves and others from the virus once restrictions eased from Saturday. "It will absolutely focus more on the individual discretion of all of us in the community to make appropriate choices for ourselves, to protect ourselves and protect those around us as we go about our day to day lives," Professor Sutton said. There were 196 new COVID-19 cases reported in Ballarat on Wednesday. City of Ballarat's active case tally has remained steady about 1100 known infections for weeks. Also under the easing restrictions, infected individuals will still be required to notify their work and social contacts but workplaces no longer need to identify individuals and notify potentially exposed workers. Melbourne University clinical epidemiologist and global health lead Nancy Baxter said one quarter-to-half of people who have a household contact with coronavirus, would likely contract the virus. "We need to protect people from those households contacts if we're allowing them to leave home without isolation," Professor Baxter told ABC TV on Wednesday. "You'd want them to do RATs, you'd want them in masks and not just in any mask, in a high-quality mask like a P2 or N95." Professor Baxter also called for employers to require household contacts to keep isolated or physically distanced from others, due to the high risk of contagion, if they had to work on site. "It is (politically) expedient for all of these things to be relaxed because it signals that COVID is over," Professor Baxter said. "The problem is COVID hasn't gotten the memo....and what we're seeing in Australia right now is one of the world's highest rate of new cases of COVID per day." If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/XBHRDThPr8rZ8LC4FzPP7b/f79d88d3-f63d-4642-96d6-b3f3a4e7276c.jpg/r0_225_4526_2782_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg