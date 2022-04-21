Two CHFL stars out for extended periods with serious knee injuries

news, latest-news,

Two of the Central Highland Football League best midfielders, Skipton's Mitch Gilbert and Rokewood-Corindhap's Sam Carr, have been derailed by serious knee injuries. Gilbert, who is the CHFL's reigning best and fairest, has torn a meniscus and will miss a large part of the season - possibly eight to 10 weeks. Carr will miss the rest of the year with a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament and other ligament damage. Each arrived in the CHFL from the Ballarat Football League last season - Gilbert from North Ballarat and Carr from Redan. RELATED | We're going live again: CHFL livestream game announced for round 2 Gilbert won the Geoff Taylor Medal by three votes and was instrumental in Skipton finishing in the top eight for a second time. He suffered the injury in the Emus' opening round 66-point win over Carngham-Linton. The meniscus is fibrocartilage disc in the knee joint, and helps rotational stability of the anterior cruciate ligament. Skipton joint coach Sam Willian said the loss of Gilbert was a major blow. 'It's a big hit for us. We do have depth (though)." Willian said Gilbert was secheduled to have surgery on Wednesday. "Depending how that goes, we're hopeful to have him back with three or four rounds to play and build towards finals." Carr missed the first round after being injured in a practice match against Woorndoo, but it took more than a week for the extent of the damage to be revealed. Carr finished equal ninth in the CHFL best and fairest and is the second match-winner to be sidelined for the Grasshoppers, with Matt Aikman out for an extended time with a torn ligaments and syndesmosis in an ankle. Willian said hopefully recruit Jack McClure from East Point would be passed fit, after missing round one with a broken hand, to make his debut as a replacement for Gilbert. Skipton faces Creswick under lights at Skipton on Saturday night. The Emus are also welcoming back Daniel Kilpatrick, Jake Maddock (osteitis pubis) and Bailey Thompson (eye). Kane White is also clear to play after successfully challenging a rough conduct charge in a tribunal hearing. Noah Steenhuis (shoulder) will also miss for Skipton. Rokewood-Corindhap has included defenders Sam Worden and Aaron Gercovich, who marks his return to the club after playing with Redan signing with the Grasshoppers at the end of 2019, as well recruit Jack Kelly and Brayden Ferguson, who is another back in green and white after time away. Callan Anderson is out with a strained hamstring.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/mTvP5NhWJFQFv7uTytgxtB/ccaffe8f-34cf-4be5-848c-2da7bcf7c046.JPG/r2537_423_5568_2136_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg