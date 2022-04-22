Springbank outclassed Bungaree in a one-sided affair in the CHFL at Wallace on Saturday.
The Tigers were too powerful in all facets of the game - winning 18.12 (120) to 6.5 (41).
Springbank is unbeaten after two emphatic victories, while Bungaree has the one win to its name.
Watch a replay of the match here.
