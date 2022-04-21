news, latest-news,

While Ron Egeberg is "disappointed" with his decision to stand down as Chairman of 99.9 Voice FM, he says he feels his decision is in the best interests of the organisation and himself. Mr Egeberg, who became chairman in 2019, cited his main reason for standing down being due to health reasons, specifically his Parkinson's diagnosis. "I've had to recognise the limitations that are part of what Parkinson's is and you know, I am doing the right thing by myself and I'll also be doing the right thing by Voice FM," Mr Egeberg said. "I don't want to be a burden to anybody with what this is about. "We've done too much work, to not keep the momentum going and I wouldn't be able to continue that with my current circumstances." Mr Egeberg said he was not "totally walking away" from 99.9 Voice FM, however he stated he needed time to assess his situation to determine his future involvement. Looking back on his time at the station, Mr Egeberg said one of his most memorable moments was being able to help facilitate the station's relocation to its new home in Barkly Square in Ballarat East. "I think that's one thing that stands out for me and I'm really proud of what we've done," he said. IN OTHER NEWS 99.9 Voice FM has appointed Matt Hustwaite as the station's new chairman with Wes McKnight as deputy chairman. "I'm really proud that both Matt Huswaite and Wes McKnight are going to be the leaders of Voice into the future," Mr Egeberg said. This announcement also ties in with Voice FM's launch of their new program line up which is set to be rolled out over the next few weeks, as well as their strategic plan of creating a viable future for the station. Mr Egeberg said he was thankful for the support of volunteers as well as the community who had supported the station thus far. "It's been a privilege to be a part of the board committee and I just know that Voice FM has a fabulous future ahead," he said. 99.9 Voice FM is currently seeking new volunteers to assist with its administration including roles in admin coordination, panel operators, traffic/scheduling, sponsorship and promo production. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/173105286/17dec14e-17da-42fe-8058-7e42f5c2ee8e.jpg/r10_218_4245_2611_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg