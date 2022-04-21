news, latest-news,

BFLW manager Scott Carey is buoyed by the strength of the competition's youngest age groups heading into a new season. While there has been a drop in the number of senior and under-18 youth girls teams, Carey says the under-16 youth girls and under-13 juniors continue to hold up despite the impact of COVID-19 over the past two years. "They're the foundation for the future. "It's all about building from the bottom up," he said. All four grades in BFLW, which is in its second year as a standalone organisation, kick off on Sunday. The under-16s again have seven teams, while the under-14s is the biggest with the same nine clubs as last season. The seniors have two fewer with six and the under-18s have dropped by two to five, but have picked up a new side from Lake Wendouree. Carey said as was the case right across the football community and other sports, clubs were facing various challenges as the worst of COVID-19 passed. He said clubs were finding players in the older under-age and senior brackets had restructured lifestyles and employment, resulting in numbers not being as strong as they had been. Carey said there had been a rapid growth in female football before the pandemic and with the return to games on a regular basis he was sure things would settle down and the sport continue to flourish.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/mTvP5NhWJFQFv7uTytgxtB/7a08998a-0674-4344-bf97-ddb2218db695.JPG/r0_665_3712_2762_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg