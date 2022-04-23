'You are a danger to yourself and others': Woman back in court again after getting behind the wheel

news, latest-news,

A woman said she gave a false name to police because she knew she had 'stuffed up' and did not want to go to jail. Coreen Darker was caught drug driving and without a licence in Newstead in January 2020 which is when she gave the false name and continued to insist during police questioning that it was her name. The 49-year-old pleaded guilty to the charges and other offending including stealing lollies and chocolate from a supermarket and and driving unlicensed again in an unregistered car in August 2021. Magistrate Jonathan Klestadt said Darker had a lengthy and similar criminal history, with six prior court appearances for driving with alcohol or drugs in her system and 11 convictions for driving without a licence. "You are a danger to yourself and to other members of the community who might be about the road whilst you are engaging in this very dangerous conduct," he said. Darker's defence lawyer said her client's extensive criminal history stemmed from a marriage breakdown and a decision to turn to drugs as a coping mechanism, leading to a long heroin addiction. She said the Creswick woman had now overcome that addiction and had since been leading a more positive life caring for her granddaughter full-time. The court heard Darker had to use a wheelchair due to osteoarthritis in her hips. "My client recognises what she has done is wrong. These incidents happened at a time she had relapsed into drug use," the lawyer said. Police prosecutor Senior Constable Jack Fletcher said a short term of imprisonment was not out of range in this case. "Both her criminal and traffic history speaks for themselves," he said. "Looking at this there is nothing to show a level of remorse." Mr Klestadt agreed that a term of imprisonment was 'well and truly warranted' but it would be overly harsh given Darker's disability. "Your criminal history shows that in March 2019 for the sixth such occasion you received an aggregate fine of $1000 and were disqualified for two years and yet within 12 months you were effectively doing the same thing," he said. "You knew that you were disqualified, yet you decided to keep driving... and you attempted to escape penalty by giving a false name." Darker was convicted and fined $2500 and disqualified from driving for five years at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Thursday. "You are a risk to yourself and everybody else. I warn you if you are found driving again it is only a question of how long you go to jail for," Mr Klestadt said. "If you are founding driving again during the next five years you will go to jail." If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rochelle.kirkham/83c0048e-674a-4815-84ae-9b92b88bb792.jpg/r0_248_4928_3032_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg