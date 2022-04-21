news, latest-news,

Vintage aficionados and sustainable shoppers rejoice! Independent community service organisation Cafs' (Child and Family Services Ballarat) latest venture is good for your wardrobe - and for the community. 'Found by Cafs', a "retro-slash-designer-slash-vintage-space", opened its doors on Lydiard Street North last week, with proceeds from clothing and items sold going towards the Thread Together program. Project lead Gill Armstrong said at this stage, the store was still a "hidden secret". "People are just stumbling upon us and going, 'wow, how long you been here, we didn't know this was here, and what are you doing, what's it all about'," she said. "It's been amazing and once they find out who we are and what we're doing, people just seem compelled to buy something because they feel like they're doing a good thing which is awesome." The Thread Together program works with fashion and charity partners, like Cafs, to collect brand new unsold clothing across Australia, saving it from landfill and passing it on to those in need to give them the dignity and choice of new clothing. Simply, adding to your wardrobe means someone in need can add to theirs. Cafs chief executive Wendy Sturgess said planning for Found by Cafs was in the works prior to the pandemic, and now it had finally come to life, people could shop knowing support was flowing back to the community. "When you can see the connection of where the money's going ... we are local, we've been here for 156 years, so we're very much born and bred locally," she said. "We're hoping that people can see the benefit of actually keeping your donated money in this community - it doesn't go anywhere else, it stays in the central highlands and it's probably nice to know that there's that connection as well." Ms Sturgess said the store was calling out for donations. "If you've got a special vintage item please come into the shop and bring your item in if it's a vintage item - we're absolutely not encouraging bags of clothing that go to op shops, we're looking for special pieces that people have held on to for various reasons and they feel now comfortable to donate," she said. "Often people say, 'oh, it's too good for an op shop, I don't want my grandmother's fur or my aunt's vintage dress...' and I get that this is really special." Accepted wares at Found by Cafs are sorted by era, with "treasures" on the racks from the '50s to modern day awaiting shoppers. "We wanted to try and do all the hard work for the shopper ... if you go to an op shop and you're looking for something '70s or '80s you have to trawl through lots and lots of things to find a piece - we've done all that work for you," Ms Armstrong said. Found by Cafs will operate from 10am - 4pm Wednesday through to Saturdays until the end of June. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarats story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/160696252/5b43b560-6e2c-40bb-b797-d97d39d40f5a.jpg/r2_485_4744_3164_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg