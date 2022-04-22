news, latest-news,

DETAILS: Land: 440 square metres SALE: By expressions of interest close Friday April 29 @ 4pm AGENCY: Colliers Ballarat Geelong CONTACT: Charles Kennedy on 0431 914 778 or Lauchlan Waddell on 0407 520 725 INSPECT: By private inspection with agent If you're looking for a central, convenient and prestigious office, with a modern facade for your business, this is it. This address has an office area of 230 square metres on the ground floor, with further amenities and storage of another 230 square metres on the lower level. There is rear access and car parking on the title, with Commercial 1 zoning. The ground floor features a board room, meeting room, large reception, airlock entry, both private offices and open plan area, a quiet lunchroom and all complimented with expansive views to the East of the city. The lower level has male/female amenities, another large lunch room with roller door access to rear laneway (conversion potential) and tremendous storage areas. The property is situated within 20 metres of the busy corner of Lydiard and Sturt Streets in the CBD. This professional precinct is within metres of the Town Hall, the Railway Station and the Law Courts. It is also in the heart of the restaurant, shopping and entertainment district. For more commercial properties and all things real estate, click on this week's Real Estate view emag online here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Gcbb9hnc7SC3QLqZUqk8Kn/8f8f2ee1-49e6-4050-842b-19042a656861.jpg/r0_147_3000_1842_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg