It was big news for Ballarat this week as both major parties put their support behind the $8.5 million community hub in Sebastopol. Ballarat's five 'pub test' representatives weigh in this week about the week that was and what they think is missing from the election campaign so far. We encourage you to join the conversation. Tell us what you think in a Letter to the Editor by emailing: editassist@thecourier.com.au "I think it's fantastic that millions of dollars is going to the Sebastopol community hub no matter who wins, this is great news," Mr Beale said. "I am not sure we will get more when we are not in a marginal seat. "If we become more of a marginalised seat then we might get more [funding]." At a federal level Mr Beale thinks the opposition leader Anthony Albanese "had a terrible week" including his performance at the Wednesday night debate. "He has been caught lying about the boats and welfare cars for pensioners, that is not good," he said. "I think the people around me are really worried about the cost of living and inflation around the world. "Scott Morrison has the numbers, he knows what's going on. "Whether you like him or not he knows the numbers and can be trusted with the economy." He would like to see more discussion about balancing future plans while also helping everyday people with the cost of living. "Our dreams for the future, I am not saying they are bad, but we also need to live today," he said. Mr MacPhail said he feels this week has been too much about political point-scoring. "I'm a little bit disappointed but not surprised that the focus has been on the personalities and the tiny mistakes," he said. "I don't think that is helpful and it bothers me that it is treated like a game of football." He thinks more focus should be on "long term solutions that are going to affect future generations." "It is a sad reflection on how politics is played, it is too much about winning and not enough about representing people," he said. "Front and center should be things we must do to ensure vulnerable people in our community have shelter and are able to pay rent." Mr Jenkins was also pleased to hear about the Sebastopol community announcement, but is also hopeful for more Ballarat announcements. "I'm looking for both parties to announce or consider the council's proposal for the recycling development project," he said. "It has a big opportunity for Ballarat to become a recycling center for the Western region. "It has been talked about for some years, land has been reserved and now it just needs some topping up [with funds]." When reflecting on the past week on the campaign trail Mr Jenkins thinks Anthony Albanese has still lost a lot of ground when answering questions, despite recovering a little in the debate. "The lack of labour policy is outstanding, not really hearing anything. He kept saying we have a plan in the debate last night, well where is the plan? "People can not judge or make their minds up." Mrs Blackbourne said the lack of the promised federal Independent Commission Against Corruption has stood out to her this week. Mainly because of "Scott Morrison's bizarre claim that it's somehow Labor's fault," she said. "The government drafted a plan that was pretty feeble, but never put it to a vote because Labor said it was too weak-sauce. "Weirdly, instead of doing the usual thing and revising the ICAC plan into something Labor could vote for, the government dropped it. "An Anti-corruption watchdog must be strong and effective to keep the nation working." This week she describes the election campaign as "all over the place." "Who is said to be doing better varies wildly depending on where you look," she said. READ MORE: Federal Election 2022: Pub Test after one week on the campaign trail. What do Ballarat people think? "Mainstream media seems to uncritically repeat a lot of the LNP talking points. "The social media I see is a clamor of people being outraged at Scott Morrison's routine misrepresentations. "I understand that people who prefer conservative political parties will be getting the same kinds of observations only the other way around." Mrs Blackbourne feels more attention should be paid to companies exporting resources. "I hardly ever agree with Pauline Hanson, but she recently pointed out that Australia is practically giving resources away to mining companies who pay nearly nothing in taxes," she said. "It makes sense that if Australia is selling its non-renewable resources, there should be adequate taxes raised from it to establish more renewable energy sources and manufacturing industries for the future." After this week Josh is still undecided but is learning more towards Scott Morrison. "I did see Anthony getting a couple of questions mixed up and then needing to come back and re-address them," he said. "I think this looks unprofessional and it is not something people want to see. "Despite Scott Morrision's negative stigma he seems like he is up for the job."

