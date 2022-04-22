news, latest-news, 9 Diamond Drive, Cardigan Village, Ballarat, central Victoria, lifestyle property, swimming pool, 0.81 hectares, Buxton Real Estate

Details: Bed 3 Bath 2 Carparks 10 $1,750,000 - $1,850,000 Land: 0.81 hectares AGENT: Buxton - Ballarat CONTACT: Peter Burley on 0402 220 356 or Vivek Iyer on 0408 498 908 INSPECT: By appointment Cardigan Village estate is the perfect setting for this designer-built home on a generous two-acre allotment. The home's warm and welcoming entrance leads to a spacious open-plan family zone with kitchen, dining and living space with panoramic views. A showcase stone-topped kitchen boasts 900mm-wide induction cooktop, two ovens, a dishwasher, soft-close cabinetry and a walk-in pantry. At the front of the house is an executive office with a built-in work station and north-facing windows with views. Close by is another living area which could easily become a fourth bedroom to suit your family's needs. Looking for more home possibilities for you and your family? Click on the link to the Real Estate View Property emag here Oh so private, the main bedroom is a dreamy retreat with a sparkling ensuite bathroom and generous walk-in dressing room. Oversized shower, freestanding bathtub and a floating vanity are ensuite favourites. Down the hallway is the children's wing where two bedrooms interconnect with a large rumpus and study zone. Such a versatile space which could be transformed into a cinema room for the whole family to enjoy. More features throughout the home are ample storage, a drying cupboard, bonus powder room and integrated heating and refrigerated cooling. Windows are double glazed and the home's six-kilowatt solar system will help reduce your running costs. Outside you'll find a full-sized pergola as well as an undercover alfresco where easy entertaining is assured. The alfresco has a built-in barbecue as well as a bar fridge, sink, mood lights and ceiling fan. Alfresco living overlooks the sparkling solar-heated swimming pool and manicured house gardens. The property has a play space with in-ground trampoline as well as veggie gardens and a chicken house. A house-to-garage door is quick and convenient. Having a separate driveway to the shed is sensible and safe. Trade-quality shedding measures about 20 x 9 metres with power, plumbing, concrete flooring and high-span roller doors (about 3.6 metres). High praise for this outstanding property on Diamond Drive, just minutes from Coltman Plaza and a 15-minute drive from Ballarat central business district. Selling agents Peter and Vivek of Buxton real estate said homes of this calibre and class are rare, especially in such a wonderful location. Visit www.buxton.com.au and enter Cardigan Village in the quick-search box. There are 22 photographs in the gallery as well as floorplans and the statement of information.

