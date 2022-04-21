news, latest-news,

Melbourne's next generation trams will be built in Dandenong, meaning Ballarat will miss out on an estimated 1900 manufacturing jobs. Announced on Thursday morning, the state government confirmed Alstom subsidiary Bombardier will build 100 new trams at its Dandenong facility in a $1.85 billion contract. Alstom also has manufacturing capability in Ballarat, and is gearing up its Creswick Road facility to build the state government's new X'Trapolis 2.0 metropolitan trains, while another company competing for the tender, UGL, has a manufacturing facility in Alfredton. READ MORE: Next Generation Trams project: Could Ballarat build Melbourne's new trams? It's understood that while some Ballarat workers may be involved in the project, Alstom's focus in the city will be on the X'Trapolis 2.0 project, and not building trams. According to the state government, the Next Generation Trams project will create 1900 new jobs, and a "a new purpose-built depot and maintenance facility" will be built in Maidstone. "Following a competitive design and tender process, the proposed plans for the trams will be refined in consultation with key stakeholders including representatives from accessibility groups, passengers and tram drivers," the media release states. IN THE NEWS "A local content quota of 65 per cent has been included as a requirement for the Next Generation Tram Project - the biggest for any train or tram project since rolling stock local content quotas were introduced." UGL, through its parent company CIMIC, declined to comment. Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/alexander.ford/b511ce86-f19f-48b8-9864-6338244c87fe.jpg/r0_92_899_600_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg