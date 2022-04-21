news, latest-news,

Two former AFL players will line up for East Point in its grand final re-match with Sebastopol this weekend. All-Australian and Hawthorn premiership player James Frawley will return to his junior club for multiple games this season. He joins the Roos' marquee off-season signing Jackson Merrett, a 56-game Essendon midfielder. Frawley played 241 games across a 14-year career with Melbourne, Hawthorn and St Kilda after being drafted by the Demons from the North Ballarat Rebels with the 12th pick, Melbourne's first, in the 2006 draft. MORE BFNL NEWS The defender had a breakout season in 2010, being named in the back-pocket of the All-Australian team and finishing second to Brad Green in Melbourne's best-and-fairest. Frawley joined Hawthorn in 2015, where he played an instrumental role in the Hawks' grand final win, keeping Coleman Medallist Josh Kennedy goalless for the entire match. The 33-year-old continues his family's long-held connection to East Point and its predecessor East Ballarat. Frawley's father, Mick, is a former East Ballarat captain and a Ballarat Football Netball League Hall of Fame inductee. Grandfather Lenny Trigg, and uncles Danny and Tony Frawley also played for East Ballarat. Frawley's sister is a netballer at East Point. Since retiring from the AFL last year, Frawley has taken on a coaching role with Gold Coast's VFL side. Frawley will stay in that role but is expected to make the trip to Eastern Oval for at least half-a-dozen games this season.

