Ballarat Royals are motivated to finish what they started last year when the Geelong Baseball Association A grade hits off at Prince of Wales Park on Saturday. The Royals were left stranded on top of the standings when finals were cancelled, but a return to normality after two years of COVID-19 has club secretary Scott Jones eager about the upcoming season. "After finishing top of the table and taking out the minor premiership, hopefully we can go one better and go all the way through," Jones said. "We have some good guys and we're hoping to get back some older guys to bolster numbers and experience." The Royals boast last season's GBA most valuable player runner-up and outfielder Scott Kerr, along with starting pitcher and club MVP Jordan Isbister. With crowds back this season the club is excited about the atmosphere on Saturday. The Royals host Deakin at 2.25pm, while their A reserves play at noon. Alfredton begins its B grade campaign on the road at Colac.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/173708434/8753a2a2-2149-432d-8913-708ed680ff36.JPG/r0_93_4928_2877_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg