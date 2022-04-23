Ballarat's weekend in sport mega gallery | April 23, 24

news, latest-news,

It is a huge weekend of sport in Ballarat, as the winter footy season finally starts to find some momentum following the Easter break. Our photographers were busy throughout the weekend, with AFL in town, plus the usual spread of Ballarat Football Netball League and Central Highlands football and netball leagues. Also on the agenda was baseball at Prince of Wales Park, masters rowing at Lake Wendouree, Miners basketball at Selkirk Stadium and soccer on Sunday. Have a flick through the gallery above to see who you can spot.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3235U35xsjQVLDh5XwVaCaR/27fc07b3-f0ef-421f-90ac-1a4984b35bb2.jpg/r5_73_3258_1911_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg