Drivers will soon be unable to turn right from Dawson Street onto Dana Street, the latest change to improve road safety in the CBD as traffic increases. Funded by a federal government Black Spot grant, the City of Ballarat-led works at the intersection kicked off earlier in April, with the road expected to reopen on April 29. The changes were initially stated as "traffic calming measures", after a push from the Dana Street Primary School community to do something about the dozens of near-misses each week. READ MORE: Dawson Street South to close for Dana Street Primary School intersection upgrade In 2019, for example, there were two collisions in one week at the intersection, with parents and staff noting how dangerous it is for primary school students and drivers. The federal government took notice, and funding was allocated in the 2021 Black Spot funding round, as well as money for significant works at the site of a fatal crash in Kingston. With work almost finished, the result on Dawson Street is now revealed - drivers heading north or south will only be able to turn left on Dana Street, and will no longer be able to cross over. The treatment is similar to several problematic intersections on Sturt Street, which were modified in 2020 to prevent similar crashes by only allowing U-turns. Drivers can still turn left or right onto Dawson Street from Dana Street, but will only be able to turn left from Dawson Street onto Dana Street. In a statement, City of Ballarat chief executive Evan King confirmed the traffic island installation "will prohibit crossing and right-hand turn movements". "The traffic island has been installed to prevent further traffic collisions across Dana Street, due to previous cross and turning traffic incidents at that intersection." Roadworks across the city will continue for much of the year, including council-led works on a shared path along Sturt Street to Grenville Street, the $60 million traffic light installations in Delacombe and Sebastopol, and a new roundabout on Remembrance Drive in Cardigan. IN THE NEWS Work is also ongoing on the Midland Highway south of Buninyong. There's more in the pipeline, including a roundabout on Ring Road and Gregory Street, adding lanes to Mair Street between Armstrong and Lydiard streets, and eventually a major realignment of the Western Freeway at Pykes Creek. It's not known when these works will begin.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/alexander.ford/60e78359-c3f1-48b0-b109-1ce4f7389f56.jpg/r0_407_5472_3499_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg