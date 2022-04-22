news, latest-news,

Ballarat will be without the core of its defensive unit for its first home game of the season against Melton South. Josh Gibson (work), Bailey Van de Heuvel (VFL), and Luke Wynd (injury) are all unavailable as the Swans chase a first victory. Recruit Angus Bade has also been called up to Footscray's VFL side alongside Van de Heuvel after an impressive showing last weekend in the two-point loss to Bacchus Marsh. Wynd, who was named in the BFNL's team of the year last season, injured his back early against the Cobras and failed to recover in time. Debutant Rhys Perry has been called in as a replacement. Meanwhile, reigning Henderson Medallist Lachlan Cassidy will return to Sebastopol's line-up having missed the round one loss to Darley with a tight hamstring. It was the first game the midfielder had missed through injury since the 2019 grand final. Cassidy will provide a massive boost with onballer Luke Kiel sidelined by an injury he suffered on the opening day and Riley O'Keefe subject to a last-minute fitness test. Burra coach Michael Searl said Cassidy's injury wasn't major but the club decided it wasn't worth risking further damage on the opening day The hard-nosed onballer excelled when the Burra beat East Point last season picking up all three votes. at Alfredton Rec Reserve, Saturday, 2:15pm SWANS: Ballarat could be in for a long day with an undermanned defence asked to marshal one of the league's premier forwards, Dylan Conway, and his new partner in crime, Ben Casley. The Swans boast speed and youth, and if their outside game fires, they are every chance to run their opponents off the park. PANTHERS: A poor travelling record won't have many Melton South fans confident about their chances. The Panthers haven't won at Alfredton in the past decade. Coach Heath Pritchard has an experienced list at his disposal, and his players' footy smarts will be a point of difference against an often foolhardy opponent. PREDICTION: Ballarat at Darley Park, Saturday, 2:15pm DEVILS: Darley is on a high, ending a 959-day drought with a big win against Sebastopol. That momentum is only going to be amplified by a chance to play at home. Dan Jordan has his side play fast, attractive football, and its premier defence is well-suited to take on the Cobras' three tall forwards. COBRAS: Bacchus Marsh's move for experienced recruiting will have its biggest test this weekend against a strong opponent. The three-pronged attack of Rex Hickman, Jake Owen and Aaron Willitts fired last week, but the brick wall of Matthew Brett and Shane Page poses a different challenge. Finding diverse avenues to goal will be key to the Cobras' chances. PREDICTION: Darley at Eastern Oval, Saturday, 2:15pm ROOS: The Roos still boast a very strong line-up, but it could be a long day for the reigning premiers. Plenty of off-season departures have the Roos light on top-end talent, and having not played in a month there are bound to be some in-game niggles. Forward pressure will be critical for the hosts to stop the Burra's run-and-carry off the halfback line. BURRA: Sebastopol coach Michael Searl wasn't happy with how his side played in round one, which is a scary thought given the Burra turned around a scoreless opening term to only lose by a goal to Darley. Starting well will be important for the visitors, with memories of last year's triumph at Eastern Oval also a handy advantage. PREDICTION: Sebastopol at CE Brown Reserve, Saturday, 2:15pm LAKERS: The Lakers celebrated a win on Good Friday, but it was far from convincing, and this weekend largely looks like a job of damage limitation. Lake Wendouree beat the Roosters last season, but it was mostly a flash in the plan. The group's youth could bring a fearless approach but also has a potentially fatal downside. ROOSTERS: North Ballarat was clinical in the opening round and has the perfect chance to go 2-0. The Roosters' youthful forward line could have an enjoyable day against a Lakers' defensive unit that looked stretched at times on Good Friday. It looks like a case of just how big a Roosters win might be. PREDICTION: North Ballarat at MacPherson Park, Saturday, 2:15pm BLOODS: Melton already boasts one of the competition's best engine rooms but it only got stronger after the season-opener with the addition of Alton best-and-fairest winner Daniel O'Leary. Aaron Tymms' side also has a sizeable home advantage with Sunbury winless at MacPherson Park since 2017. LIONS: Sunbury possesses elite runners and will enjoy the space on offer at MacPherson Park. Daniel Toman enters in hot form, having racked up 50 touches in round one, but is almost guaranteed to come under extra attention. The Lions enjoy possession but may struggle against a well-drilled defensive unit. PREDICTION: Melton

