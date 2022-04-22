Four men accused of stealing 13 firearms and 1000 bullets face court

news, latest-news,

Three of the four men accused of stealing 13 firearms and 1000 bullets from a Smythesdale property are on bail in the community following a court hearing on Thursday. Sean Mcnamara, Ricky Stewart, Bradley Cassells and Leam Clark faced the Ballarat Magistrates' Court for a committal hearing when three witnesses were expected to give evidence. The hearing did not run to plan, with the magistrate issuing a warrant for a key witness who failed to attend court and a second key witness's video connection from prison dropping out before questioning ended. The witness gave evidence for a short time, but said she did not remember any events from the past four years due to drug use and could not remember making a statement about the alleged offending to police. Crown prosecutor David Gray took the witness through her statement line by line, including that Stewart asked if she could hold something at her house for half an hour and she kept the items in her bedroom. She responded to each question saying she could not remember what happened in April last year when the alleged burglary and theft happened. The video link to the witness in prison dropped out and could not be reconnected, so the committal hearing was adjourned. Cassells and Mcnamara appeared at the court in person and their bail was extended to the next committal hearing date in September. Stewart and Clark appeared at the court via video link from custody and both made an application for bail and an outline of alleged offending was read to the court. The police informant said Cassells, Clark, Mcnamara and Stewart arrived at a Smythesdale property on April 8, 2021 in a Ford Falcon towing a trailer. Police allege they gained access to the property through a rear sliding door and used a hand trolley to move two firearm safes out to the trailer. "One safe had more than 1000 rounds of ammunition and the key to the second safe which had 13 firearms," the informant said. They also allegedly stole alcohol from the property, returned to the car and drove off, but had to stop and get out of the car to put the safes back on the trailer after they fell off onto the road. The court heard police were called to the Enfield State Forest on April 18 where the two firearm safes were found and a Canadian Club can that contained Clark's DNA nearby. The informant said police arrested Mcnamara on May 14 in Creswick in relation to a burglary and he was found with one of the stolen firearms. Police searched Mcnamara's property and found a container of ammunition stolen from Smythesdale and a search warrant at Cassell's property uncovered his mobile phone and messages about lending a trolley, a car and trailer. There were photographs on his phone of the stolen firearms and ammunition in the boot of the car, according to police. Clark's phone revealed messages from Cassells about giving him a hand and from the witness about needing to get rid of the items they had left at her house. Police searched the witness' Invermay property and found a large amount of ammunition stolen in the burglary that she said had been dropped of by Stewart and Clark. The witness said in her statement to police Stewart had told her he had a 'job lined up that is going to be a really good earn'. The informant said the police investigation revealed a woman with a cleaning company had worked with Stewart, her partner at the time, at the Smythesdale property before the April date. The woman is the witness who failed to attend court to give evidence on Thursday. Mr Gray said Stewart and Clark were an unacceptable risk of being released on bail due to the concerning alleged theft of firearms. He said 12 of the 13 firearms remained unaccounted for. Defence barrister William Barker said Mr Stewart should be granted bail because he was likely to be bailed to a rehabilitation facility in another court case. Magistrate Mark Stratmann said he would adjourn Stewart's bail application to a date when it was more certain whether he was suitable for that rehabilitation facility. Clark's barrister said the prosecution case at its highest was Clark was the getaway driver and there was no evidence he knew about the firearms. "It is not put by any stretch Mr Clark is the mastermind behind this event," she said. "The other co-accused who are considerably more involved are on bail... the active drivers in the case, Mr Cassells in particular, have been on bail for some time." The court heard Clark could be bailed to live with a friend in Horsham and had been assessed suitable for a court supervised bail support program. Mr Stratmann said there were exceptional circumstances for bail and the risks could be mitigated with strict conditions. Clark will live in Horsham, will be required to report to the police station three times a week, will need to return to court for judicial monitoring in May, was ordered not to enter Ballarat, not to drive, not to use drugs, abide by a curfew, not associate with the co-accused and not leave Victoria. All four accused men are contesting the allegations.

