Five in a row. This is what the Western Bulldogs are aiming to take their winning run at Ballarat's Mars Stadium to on Saturday. The Bulldogs face a revitalised Adelaide Crows, with each seeking a third win of the season. Coach Luke Beveridge highlighted one of the advantages of playing in Ballarat. "We're winning in Ballarat more often than not over the past couple of years. "I think it's probably a challenge for any team coming from interstate because they have two travels - one on the plane and then one on the bus," Beveridge said. Having a crowd will be a big difference to the last time these sides met at the ground in August last year, when the stands were empty owing to COVID-19 restrictions. The Bulldogs and Crows will each be missing important players. Bulldogs midfielder Lachie Hunter is taking an indefinite leave of absence from the club to deal with personal issues. The 27-year-old revealed some individual challenges had affected his health and wellbeing. Veteran small forward Mitch Wallis is also out for personal reasons, while Riley Garcia and number one ruckman Tim English are injured. Josh Schache, Robbie McComb and Stefan Martin are inclusions. Rory Sloane will be the Crows' big absentee. The Adelaide captain will miss the rest of the season after rupturing the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee against Richmond. Jackson Hately has been called up to replace Sloane. Match time is 1.45pm.

