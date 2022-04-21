news, latest-news,

The Greater Western Victoria Rebels will blood three debutants as they look to rediscover their winning form against the Sydney Swans Academy. North Ballarat duo Josh Sparkman and Reggie Palmer, and South Warrnambool's Henry Rhodes will all play their first NAB League games on Sunday afternoon. The trio are part of a number of changes after the Rebels were humbled on home soil by the Geelong Falcons last week. "It was uncharacteristic from our boys on Thursday night, we just got beaten up, we didn't play the brand of footy that we want and expect. It was disappointing and we are looking to bounce back this week in what is going to be a big game for our boys," talent operations lead Brooke Brown said. "Training this week has focused on the key areas that we struggled with last week, the boys have responded well and have looked at the vision of the game to ensure that they can learn and improve." The game will be played at Highgate Recreation Reserve, Craigieburn on Sunday starting at 2:15pm and will be streamed on the NAB League app.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/matthew.currill/16a6a7fd-bb7c-4510-b321-aca2336cd6e1.jpg/r313_88_2582_1370_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg