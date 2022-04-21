Be bold, be brave, be brilliant: be Ballarat, says new campaign

news, latest-news,

"Be bold, be brave, be brilliant - be Ballarat." That was the message underpinning the launch of Ballarat: Now and Into the Future 2022 - a new joint campaign headlined by the city's quintessential movers and shakers to secure state and federal funding for six landmark infrastructure projects. With two elections looming, the Commonwealth Games on the horizon and the city experiencing unheralded growth, the joint campaign was, as acknowledged by City of Ballarat mayor Daniel Moloney, both perfectly and deliberately timed. "Together, we represent thousands of employees, businesses, and more than 113,000 Ballarat residents," Cr Moloney said, referencing Grampians Health, Sovereign Hill, Federation University, Commerce Ballarat, City of Ballarat, Central Highlands Water, Committee for Ballarat, Ballarat Regional Tourism and the Australian Catholic University. "Indeed, our partner organisations help meet the health, education, social and cultural needs of more than 300,000 western Victorians. "The purpose of [this campaign] is drawn on the strength we have as a united powerful voice for Ballarat to other levels of government across the political spectrum." To that extent, the campaign was a nod to the common difficulties safe electorates, such as Ballarat, often encounter in their bids for major infrastructure funding, however essential. The six transformational projects, selected by the campaign, comprise a mix of both the familiar and new, with the Ballarat Link Road, the circular economy precinct, the major events precinct expansion, the next phase of the Sovereign Hill master plan all making the list, along with the recently announced Ballarat University Town project and a new purpose-built community mental health facility. The campaign's proponents claim the six projects, combined, will attract innumerable city-wide and regional benefits, pumping over $370 million into the Ballarat economy and creating nearly 1800 jobs in the process. The construction phase alone, they say, will generate a further $315 million in economic activity for the region. The campaign was launched alongside a polished campaign video, describing the city as one poised to join the ranks of the world's most liveable and vibrant cities, should the desired infrastructure funding be forthcoming. "Ballarat is at a pivotal moment in its history [...] The city is experiencing growth and prosperity unparalleled since the Gold Rush," it said. "Ballarat is ready for fresh investments to respond to today's needs and build a legacy for future generations." READ MORE: Ballarat council's infrastructure project election wish-list "These transformational projects will create jobs, enhance sustainability, and improve connections for Ballarat for decades to come." The most passionate speaker of the day was City of Ballarat chief executive Evan King, who implored the Ballarat community to think big and reach for the stars. Citing the clear potential of the Commonwealth Games to help the city secure and fast-track infrastructure growth, Mr King said the games were "far more than a sporting event". "[It] will deliver legacy sporting infrastructure, it will clearly deliver transport infrastructure, it is going to deliver housing infrastructure for us [and] it will deliver visitor economy opportunities and economic development opportunities," he said, adding the major events and sporting precinct would be able to cater for local, national and international concerts and events. He also said capacity at Mars Stadium would increase from 12,000 to 20,000, with temporary infrastructure to increase it again to 30,000. The only new infrastructure project to be announced - the proposed community mental health facility - was flagged by Grampians Health chief executive Dale Fraser, who said the $15 million investment would enable Ballarat to provide global standards of mental healthcare. Noting the strong investment that had flowed to mental health services since Victoria's royal commission into mental health, he said that both the city and the wider region required a "dedicated purposes facility" to service the mental health needs of the community. "[We require] a welcoming environment for clients coming in without judgment, without stigma, and which creates a strong community space where people can seek the healthcare and resources to live the best life they possibly can," he said. The project, he said, was predicated on the view that existing facilities - located at the Queen Victoria building - were no longer fit for purpose. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarats story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/154038149/3f20e7b0-d1c5-4d14-a6f7-e779d29f588c.jpg/r28_0_3237_1813_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg