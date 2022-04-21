news, latest-news,

We're only one round in and there's plenty happening in the Ballarat Football Netball League and the Central Highlands football league. A couple of the CHFL's best could be out for the season with injuries, while the BFNL is coming to grips with the massive signing of an All-Australian and Hawthorn premiership hero. Our footy experts David Brehaut and Matt Currill unpack all the big selection news every Thursday night in Team Talk. WATCH BELOW: If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/matthew.currill/70145086-c60e-42bf-aa37-cb1016737b80.jpg/r5_0_1915_1079_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg