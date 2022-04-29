news, latest-news,

With multiple car fires in the region reported per week, it's becoming less surprising to spot the shell of a burned out vehicle on a bush walk or on the side of the road. And it's not just unsightly - the flow-on effects from a torched vehicle span emotional, financial and environmental impacts to both victims and communities, authorities say. Dianne Wilson was visiting someone in hospital when her car was stolen on Mair Street in Ballarat Central. Two days later she was notified by police it had been found torched at a reserve in Nerrina. "You go to get it and it's not there and ... you just you feel empty because it's gone. You see someone's invaded your privacy, your possessions, and then you've got nothing, that's the only thing that I used to get around and then it's gone," she said. "You just think someone's taken it and burned it and then you're trying to think, 'what was in it'?" Ballarat Crime Investigation Unit detective acting senior sergeant Adrian Smith said it was not uncommon for a stolen vehicle to be discarded in nature reserves, and police had "zero tolerance" for those who "selfishly" put lives at risk. "In many cases, stolen vehicles are used to commit further crimes before they are abandoned in a remote place, such as a nature reserve, and torched," he said. "Torching a car in a nature reserve or national park is not only extremely unsafe for the person lighting the fire - it also poses an enormous risk to the surrounding environment and community, as a car fire can easily spread and start a bushfire, threatening people's homes and lives." For vehicles that are not removed for forensic testing by police, the responsibility falls to victims to arrange towing. Ms Wilson counts herself lucky she had insurance that covered towing costs, however, four years on from the theft she said she was still paying the financial consequences in higher insurance premiums. "I'm by myself and I'm in my 60s' and I haven't got anyone that can fix [it] or whatever, and I haven't got the money to get someone to do it. So, it just gives you that awful gut feeling," she said. "For somebody else's 'fun' I suppose you want to call it, it's through their 'fun' that I'm paying the consequences by losing a car and then my insurance goes up sky high because of that claim, and it's not my fault." The costs of having a car towed in Ballarat starts in the hundreds, with costs climbing based on whether towing companies have to contend with environmental or risk factors, such as toxic waste from a burned vehicle. Some vehicles are simply abandoned. Parks Victoria area chief ranger Siobhan Rogan said it was a major concern across parks and reserves close to Ballarat, including Woowookarung Regional Park, Lal Lal Bungal Heritage Area and Union Jack Education Area. "Parks Victoria has removed four vehicles across these sites in the past 12 months, working closely with local enforcement and emergency authorities, council and vehicle owners to arrange safe clean-up," Ms Rogan said. "It can be distressing to park visitors to see the impact of torched or burning vehicles in these valued community locations and they can pose significant risk to neighbouring properties and townships during hot and dry seasons." In December 2016, a stolen car, torched by unknown offenders, was the cause of a Meredith bushfire that burned through 16 hectares. In addition to impacting visitor's experiences and environment risks to nature reserves, Ms Rogan said there were further financial impacts of abandoned torched cars. "The process of removing rubbish and abandoned cars is a significant expense to Parks Victoria which also diverts Park Rangers' time away from managing and improving the state's parks and reserves," she said. "This impacts the maintenance of facilities and implementation of conservation programs that protect plants, animals and historical and cultural sites. It can also lead to the temporary closure of various park locations while clean-up occurs, restricting visitor movement." Anyone concerned about a vehicle in a nature reserve can call Parks Victoria on 13 19 63. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/160696252/56b3690b-c834-4c5a-83db-cce19b8b4c49.jpg/r0_262_5472_3354_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg