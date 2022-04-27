news, latest-news,

A new Ballarat film festival is set to showcase some of the region's creative juices that bubbled away beneath the surface of two years of COVID-enforced lockdowns. The inaugural Poco Film Festival will show the best short films made in the past two years at the Regent Cinema in July. Festival director Luke Keys said the creative community in Ballarat was growing. "What kicked it off was an acute awareness of the filmmakers and creatives around the region - we've been here for almost 15 years, but over the last few years since COVID really, there seem to be more creatives reaching out to say 'hi', and introduce themselves," he said. "We just sat back and thought, 'there's real energy around on our doorstep here', as a team we brainstormed and this idea ... just steamrolled into, 'why don't we get Ballarat to host a Film Festival'." The team behind the festival are Ballarat-based creative agency Mass Motion. "At its core is just the love for film and storytelling, the team here at Mass Motion, we're all movie buffs, we're working film and animation but ultimately, we're just really passionate about film and animation both long and short form," he said. IN OTHER NEWS Mr Keys said film makers spending more time indoors throughout the pandemic has seen new projects in the industry bloom. "History shows that in times through major events, it seems to be these places where you're forced indoors or you're forced to retract a bit and go into hiding and then, the natural opposite to that is to really come out and go hard, and creativity is at the forefront of that," he said. "We noticed more people moving to the region or more people coming to Ballarat between lockdowns ... and I think there's also been really good decentralization of events by the government and looking at what the regions can can foster." Over 150 entries to the festival have been submitted so far, and with the regular submission deadline approaching on April 30, Mr Keys said Poco was calling out to filmmakers to submit their work. Films eligible to be selected are under 20 minutes long and have been completed in the past two years. "This being its inaugural year...we've kept this quite open this year and I guess that's where we sort of hope Poco will turn into its own thing because we sort of wanted to wanted to keep it open so we could not limit ourselves," Mr Keys said. The festival will be "drip feeding" announcements of names on the judging panel over the coming month, with award-winning director Glendyn Ivin announced as the first judge this week. Winner of the best short film will take home a $5,000 cash prize, and runner-up will be awarded $1,000 in cash, sponsored by principle partner Mitchell Harris Wines. There will also be a student prize, a Blackmagic pocket cinema camera, donated by Black Magic Design. The Poco Film Festival will take place at the Regent Cinema on Saturday, July 30.

