What was once a produce store on La Trobe Street has turned into a homegrown Ballarat success story. "When we opened up Mair Street did we ever think we would open up four sites in Ballarat. Never," says PETStock group managing director David Young. "It was Ballarat produce and merchandise prior to PETstock, we were more of a stockfeed. "Equine was always strong, people would come to get layer pellets and then maybe a bag of dog food." They slowly started to incorporate more domestic pet products, before expanding to Horsham. "Horsham was actually stronger in pet and fish products, back then pet shops were smaller, whereas we obviously went to the first large box style format that you see today," Mr Young said. The PETstock brand has seen rapid growth over the last few years. "It has been a bit of a wild ride; in 2013 we were opening our 100th store, now we are opening our 200th store and the reality is it is not going to slow down," Mr Young said. "Back in the day, we didn't have a marketing budget, which meant we grew through word of mouth. "That is one of the advantages of the category we are playing in, people like face to face, they can bring their dog in and talk to pet owners." Mr Young said consumer convenience had pushed their expansion. In a world of online shopping there are doubts about the value of opening storefronts. "One of our board members off the back of things like Amazon said that they wouldn't mind if we didn't open another store," Mr Young said. "Since they said that, we have averaged two stores a month." As PETstock opened their 200th store on Creswick Road, Mr Young said the last few years had "felt like a bit of a blur." But they are glad to have a strong connection to the community that started the business. "It is pretty cool to be honest with you," Mr Young said. "We find the staff like getting involved and so we support pretty heavily into local communities."

