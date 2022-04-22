news, latest-news,

North Ballarat's pursuit of a third-straight A Grade premiership has been given a boost, with a former international representative joining the club this Ballarat Football Netball League season. Georgette Paatsch will line up in the Rooster's defence, bringing experience as a current Geelong Cougars VNL squad member and an Australian mixed netball representative. Last season's minor premier, North Ballarat, opens its campaign this weekend against Lake Wendouree, having sat out round one due to Sunbury's withdrawal from A Grade. IN OTHER BFNL NEWS: Coach Annie McCartin said the group was determined not to rest on its laurels. "We've had a really good pre-season, and the girls are excited to get back on the court," she said. "Even from last year, we felt we had to change to keep up with all the teams now they're all so competitive. "We've worked a lot on our centre-pass structures and our defensive structures. It will probably take a bit of time to implement it the way we want, but (the game against the Lakers) will be a good starting point." Paatsch will partner premiership star Emma Church in North Ballarat's defence while reigning Sally McLean Medallist Stacey Matthews will lead from the mid-court again. Poppy Douglass' unavailability due to the under-19 national championships means Gina McCartin will move into goal attack, alongside former league best-and-fairest Maddy Selmon. Roosters junior Keely Smith has been elevated to the A Grade side after impressing with the opportunities she had last year. The Lakers, under new coach Court McLean will be looking to rebound from a round one loss to Redan. Melton South, the only side to take points off North Ballarat last season, also opens its season this weekend against Ballarat. The Panthers were 2021's big improvers, only losing one game en route to a second-place finish. Melton South will again be led, by Sol Ropati and Grace Valele, who represented Samoa at the PacificAus Sports Netball Series last month. Ballarat enjoyed a big 46-25 win against Bacchus Marsh on the opening day. Bacchus Marsh travels to play Darley this weekend in what shapes to be a one-sided crosstown derby. The Devils were four-goal winners against Sebastopol a fortnight ago. The Burra are away to East Point today, who play its first game after having the bye in round one. Redan has the bye.

