CHFL round 2: match-by-match previews | all the latest from coaches, injury updates

Dunnstown is going to learn exactly where it stands in the early stages of the Central Highlands Football League premiership race against Gordon on Saturday. The Towners have been building over the past five years, but have had to temper their desire to figure in a genuine tilt at a flag over the past two seasons. So is this their time? They have never been better equipped, but coach Glenn Wilkins and his charges will get a first real indication in a round two clash at Gordon. Dunnstown was solid enough in defeating Buninyong by 45 points in the season opener, but more will be needed against the Eagles. The Towners cannot afford to be as wasteful in front of goal this time. "It'll give a good indication of where we're at," Wilkins said. "If we play our game, we're in with a shot." It is a mixed bag for the Towners at the selection table, with skipper Tim Collins, experienced recruit Pat Britt and Jack Leonard all back after COVID-19 swept through the club. Out though goes Travis Parsons (hamstring), Hamish Hallahan (knee) and Josh Renga (ankle/foot). Gordon will be without captain Mark Gunnell (broken arm), but regains gun midfielder Ethan Crackel (shoulder), defender Brad Hallam and James Gorman (COVID-19). Gordon joint coach Adam Toohey said he was impressed by Dunnstown's ball movement, so the Eagles were putting a focus on accountability. He said he was looking forward to the ruck contest between Macauley Griffths and Dunnstown's Khyle Forde. There'll be plenty on the line between Springbank and Bungaree at Wallace on Saturday as they meet for the first time since 2019. As well as the '"Blood N Guts" Shield being up for grabs, each is desperately keen to get through round two unbeaten. Springbank coach Andrew Challis and his Bungaree counterpart Ryan Waight are conscious of the close rivalry between the clubs, but also keen on staying focused. ``We'll be focusing on the contested football and ensuring we get our defensive set up right," Challis said. He said Bungaree had recruited well and had obviously played well to get over Rokewood-Corindhap when possible considered the outsider. Challis (hamstring) will be among important inclusions, with the experienced Chris Quinlan and key forward Zak Bozanich back after being interstate for round one. Bungaree will be without Jordan Summers (broken wrist) and Ambrose Gillett (ankle), which does not help when the versatile Jack Oostendorp (knee reconstruction) has already been ruled out for the season. Demons coach Ryan Waight said this was an important match, with them keen to get the head-to-head advantage. Like any first round loser, the Grasshoppers are of the mindset that they cannot afford to drop another game. They have gone into this season with high hopes of contesting a finals series for the first time - an objective denied last season by COVID-19. Bungaree and long-term injuries have caused them early grief. Joint coach Brad Macgowan says it is simply all about getting on the board against the Saints. He said the Grasshoppers would line up with a restructured defence through the inclusion of Aaron Gercovich and Sam Worden. Brayden Ferguson and Jack Kelly are other inclusions, while Callan Anderson (hamstring) is out. The Grasshoppers are also going to give Zac Jenkins time in defence, where he played at Redan. Another tough assignment as the Saints journey south to meet a long-time rival. Carngham-Linton showed some good signs in patches against Skipton. It took it right up to the Emus until into the third term before Skipton's superior strength and talent took a toll. Carngham-Linton has some bright lights, with Isaac Kirby a big new asset alongside the Raven and O'Brien brothers. However, depth is an issue. There are potentially a few holes in the Rokewood-Corindhap line-up and the Saints are going to have to make the most of any opportunities they get. Coach Luke Davidson is determined to ensure the Magpies replicate their 2-0 start of last season. 'We beat them last year and we need to do it again." He said he had no doubt Ballan would be hard at Clunes after the disappointment of a big opening round loss and Magpies would have to be on their game. Davidson expects Callan Newton (dislocated finger) to be right to play, but there is uncertainty about Shaun McCormack (hamstring). Footnote: with his playing days behind him, Luke Davidson decided to take up the passive pastime of distance running. Unfortunately while preparing for a marathon, he has suffered a stress fracture in a foot. The Blues' ears are still sure to be ringing after their heavy loss to Hepburn, when the word was they could not play any worse. Ballan went into that game knowing that they faced an enormous task against one of the benchmarks of the competition, but almost 200 points was far too big a margin. It can only be up from there. Clunes is not at the same level as Hepburn, but the Magpies are on the rise and this will be another tough assignment for Ballan. Coach Tristan Batten is taking the opportunity to blood a couple of youngsters, with Mack Popple and Tom Cox to debut. Recruit Matthew Smith-bye is unavailable. First-year coach Mitch Banner is looking forward to taking part in another "derby". He's had his share of them, with none bigger than an AFL Showdown while playing for Port Adelaide. Banner has also gone into battle for Melton South against Melton and Darley against Bacchus Marsh - two of the biggest rivalries in the Ballarat Football League - and so is well aware of the significance of what the matches between the Burra and Daylesford mean to each club. While certainly ensuring all his players are aware of this, Banner said the most important thing was not to be distracted. "They'll be fired up and undoubtedly hit us with everything they've got. "We just have to ensure we do what we have to to get the win.' While Hepburn has a few players in the wings to return, there are no major changes The Bulldogs are up for the battle, but will have to play out of their skins to seriously threaten Hepburn. Coach Hamish Jarrad does not shy away from the fact that Daylesford has some way to go before being one of the big players again, with the initial aim to be competitive against the top end combinations. He said games were not necessarily about the scoreboard. Jarrad said they knew each week what their objectives were and he would be judging performances on those. Michael Pasahidis (AC joint) could not be considered for selection. Daylesford and Hepburn shared the points in their clash last year after Josh Cowan broke a leg in the opening minutes and the game abandoned after being significantly delayed as a result. Cowan has now retired and his primary role in the game is in the development field with Geelong club St Mary's. He continues to assist in the background at Daylesford, where he grew up and began his football journey. Cowan played 16 games in eight injury-riddled seasons with Geelong after being drafted from the North Ballarat Rebels in 2009. Tall key forward Joel Ottavi is a massive inclusion as the Bombers look to rebound from a loss at the hands of Dunnstown. With his VFL side Williamstown having a bye, the former Buninyong junior is back in black and red for the first time since adopting East Point as his home club in 2018. Coach Shaun O'Loughlin said Ottavi still had strong ties at the club, with a lot of mates there. "It's great for the club to have him back." In another boost to the key position stocks, leading goalkicker Caius Barrenger is also back with assistant coach Tyrone Ross. O'Loughlin said Buninyong's performance in losing to Dunnstown had been disappointing, although not as bad as the margin of 45 points might have indicated. Each side kicked only two goals in the second half after the Towners set up a winning break with a quickfire six-goal burst in the second quarter. "It didn't resemble the way we'd been training and preparing." O'Loughlin believes the Bombers have things back on track after the extended break. A big assignment for Lakies, but they were more satisfied with what they produced first-up to get over Newlyn. Damon Folkes, recruited as a goalkicker from Great Western, impressed as did Will Green from Waubra. The evergreen Brenton Powell was also to the fore and he will need to be again. Coach Nick Willox said there were plenty of positives to take out the win and it was now all about building on those. They are also pleased to have avoided any new injuries, which has allowed Lakies to settle. What the Cats would do to have spearhead Marcus Darmody in front of goal. After making just two appearances - enough to kick 11 majors - last year, he is in rehabilitation with a leg issue. It is never easy when you see the end of an era, but with Scott Carey retired and the likes of Myles and Adam Sewell now on the past player list that is the situation Newlyn finds itself in. On top of that Devon Orr is dealing with a long-term leg problem. A big inclusion this week is Jarrod Fryar (COVID-19) and given what Waubra has picked up he will have plenty of work to do. Coach Chris Banwell said statistically Newlyn was okay in the first half of its loss to Learmonth. He said unfortunately they did not use the ball as well as they needed to. He is looking for fewer turnovers and greater accountability. For the third season Waubra begins a campaign as the reigning premier - all on the back of the Roos' 2019 grand final victory, the last time a grand final was contested. Coach Matt James says the club cannot wait to get back into action, having had to wait two more weeks than anyone else owing to a round one bye. "It's felt like a lay-off. We just want to get out there." One thing is for sure, the Roos are going to line up physically bigger with premiership star James Lukich back after a short stint at East Point, ruckman Brandon Green crossing from Redan and Hayden Hughes fully fit after getting over a shoulder injury. Lukich is arguably the recruit of the year in the CHFL, knowing what he has done in the competition and how dominant he is likely to be. The extra tall timber gives Waubra plenty of options to find the improvement it needs to get back to where it was three ago. It will miss Lincoln Barnes (Redan), Will Green (Learmonth), Reg Palmer (North Ballarat), Jackson Kinna and Ben Wilson, but James is hopeful the latter two might be back from Queensland later in the season. When you lose one of your prime movers it has to hurt. This is certainly the case for the Emus with CHFL best and fairest Mitch Gilbert facing knee surgery and a lengthy time out of the game. The blow has been softened though by some big ins - Jack McClure for his first game from East Point, Daniel Kilpatrick, Jake Maddock (osteitis pubis) and Bailey Thompson (eye). Kane White is also clear to play after successfully challenging a rough conduct charge. Noah Steenhuis (shoulder) will also miss for Skipton. Skipton has already shown it is going to play a physical brand of game - utilising the big and mature bodies it has across the board. The Wickers might have let a game slip against Clunes, but coach Dean Romeril has no doubt the performance was better than it might appear from afar. He said Clunes should not be underestimated. Romeril said the Magpies had improved considerably on their previous meeting last year and in his opinion would be a genuine top eight contender on what they had shown. "We played substantially better and lost. There were plenty of positives out of the opening round." Romeril said Creswick was playing a more attractive brand of game. He said with that and getting as many games into youngsters he had no doubt the Wickers were on the right track. "We're in a much better place. "We should be able to push the better sides." If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. 