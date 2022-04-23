news, latest-news,

With an estimated 20,000 Australians using Auslan to communicate, the Art Gallery of Ballarat is making art more accessible for the Deaf and hard-of-hearing communities with the launch of its first Auslan Art Gallery Exhibition Tour. Call and Response, curated by the Art Gallery of Ballarat director Louise Tegart, will be led by Deaf artist and educator Irene Holub. The exhibition will explore the similarities and differences between traditional and contemporary Australian artists and will call upon participants to provide their 'response' to the pieces showcased. "We'll be looking at the traditional art of Ballarat and the history of Ballarat from different artists of different backgrounds," Ms Holub said. "We'll be making comparisons between each piece to show how rich and how in-depth the different artworks are, as well as showing the history of Australia through different eyes and through a different time as well." Ms Holub, who has worked as an educator in the Deaf community for more than 20 years as well as being a producer of Flow Festival Australia, said it was important exhibitions like those occurred as they provided not only the language for those of the Deaf community to understand but also the correct cultural approach. "Having a tour like this allows deaf people to connect to other deaf people and switch between registers as needed," she said. "It's also about making art enjoyable and allowing those from the Deaf community the opportunity to have a rich, meaningful experience." IN THE NEWS For Maria Burgess, a Deaf educator who will be in attendance at the exhibition on Saturday, an event like this is the first step in providing more art opportunities for those from the Deaf and hard-of-hearing communities. "We don't have much in Ballarat for deaf people," Ms Burgess said. "The traditional arts such as Fine Art is potentially accessible for Deaf and hard-of-hearing people yet tours and explanations of art appreciation are usually not accessible as they involve listening. "At last Ballarat has engaged Irene Holub to lead us in ways that are accessible." Ellen Jansen, who was born with mild hearing loss in her right ear which has since led to her experiencing profound hearing loss, said the showcase was a welcome change for her community. "Exhibitions such as this prove that I am accepted and am part of the community as a whole," Mrs Jansen said. "I've gone to the gallery many times before, but I haven't had any context or education or access to that in my language, so I haven't been able to get the full picture of what the artist is trying to perceive or demonstrate. "Exhibitions like these build knowledge while promoting conversations, community and art in an inclusive and welcoming space." While COVID halted the exhibition of Call and Response with Ms Holub proposing the idea in 2019, she said now was the perfect time to "go ahead with it." "I suggested this exhibition would be worthwhile to begin the tours, because it really does show the uniqueness of the gallery, the collection that they have and with all of the Australian artists that they've got." Ms Holub also said she hoped this event raised the platform for Deaf artists allowing them to grow and collaborate with other artists in their community. "In the past, it has been very limited in terms of opportunities for the Deaf community so it's incredible to see accessibility improved through interpreting, closed captions and technology," she said. The Art Gallery of Ballarat assistant director engagement Humphrey Clegg said the gallery was excited to be offering Ms Holub's Auslan exhibition tour. "We see this tour as part of our ongoing commitment to broadening access to our collection and reaching out to people of all abilities and backgrounds in the community to help them enjoy their local art gallery," Mr Clegg said. Ms Holub added this exhibition would create a precedent for future accessibility with Auslan and art experiences. Auslan Art Gallery Exhibition Tour Call and Response will run on April 23 from 1pm to 2.30pm. The exhibition will be held in Auslan-only with plans to include an Auslan interpreter for future tours. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/173105286/e8c6da50-983f-4be6-bbff-ff9597649f08_rotated_270.JPG/r53_845_2366_2152_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg