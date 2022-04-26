news, latest-news,

The intimacy of a solo piano recital is always exciting for classical pianist Anna Goldsworthy, who returns to Ballarat next week for the annual Don Huntley Memorial Piano Recital. Ms Goldsworthy regularly performed at the Art Gallery of Ballarat as pianist for the Seraphim Trio before the COVID pandemic decimated live performance, and her recital at the Wendouree Centre for Performing Arts on April 30 marks her return to Ballarat. Originally approached to give the memorial recital in 2020, Ms Goldsworthy said her program of Bach, Schubert, Chopin and Liszt was selected to be "beautiful and restorative" after everything we have been through over the past two years. It was through her performances with Seraphim Trio at the Art Gallery that she met the coordinator of the Don Huntley Memorial Piano Recital. "It was that regular connection with a really lovely local audience ... that I was engaged to do the recital," she said. "There's a real intimacy to a solo piano recital. A lot of my performance is with colleagues but a solo recital is very different because it's only you on stage and that can be wonderful as it allows you a huge amount of freedom and flexibility but it can sometimes feel a bit lonely when you are used to conversation in chamber music," she said. The piano recital is a return to the instrument she loves. IN OTHER NEWS "I've selected pieces I find beautiful and restorative because we all need that after what we've been through. "Bach always brings us to peace and is a really good place to start, then I perform Schubert who is one of the most poetic composers. "Chopin was prince of the piano and when we talk about the intimate capacity of the piano, Chopin brings that to it in the way he touched the keyboard as if the piano was a most beloved being. The Chopin I have chosen is, for the most part, music at it's most intimate and confessional." Ms Goldsworthy said Liszt's Rigoletto Paraphrase which ends the recital, was "hugely theatrical and exciting". "The music is the extremes of what a piano recital can be, an opportunity to be inward looking and reflective, or to produce excitement."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/michelle.smith/ad1340cf-7e4d-469c-96d6-978c46d6d6e0.JPG/r0_127_854_610_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg