news, latest-news,

Starting this weekend, every match of the Ballarat Football Netball League will be able to watch live and free. All games will be livestreamed on cluch.tv and can be accessed by links on the BFNL's website and Facebook page. Cluch is a platform dedicated to community sport and has an app which allows games to be watched from your phone or cast to a screen. Partnered with The Courier's exclusive player-by-player statistics, the BFNL now boasts some of the most in-depth coverage of any community football league in Victoria. IN OTHER BFNL NEWS:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/matthew.currill/d44e4b6d-dffa-400c-9309-fe30ab364d51.jpg/r0_19_2464_1411_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg