Two games, two opponents straight from the AFL system. It's a strange situation, but Sebastopol is better-placed than most to combat Hawthorn premiership defender James Frawley, who will return to the Ballarat Football Netball League to play for his junior club East Point on Saturday. The Burra had to manage former Fremantle Docker Brett Bewley on the opening day, with coach Michael Searl taking some pointers from that experience. "We had a plan in place for stoppages. Jack Bambury was the person to go to (Bewley)," Searl said. IN OTHER BFNL NEWS: "We wanted to make sure at stoppages that he was getting close attention, and then we wanted Jack to spread aggressively from Bewley, but then we required others to cover defensively while Jack was spread. We probably didn't quite get the balance right to be fair, and they used him on the outside as often as they could as well. "We were ready for that, and you can put plans in place, but when you have top-end players who come straight from the AFL, they can be hard to contain." Bambury finished with 15 disposals, five tackles and two goals on a busy day out against Darley. His opponent, Bewley, racked up 33 touches and two goals. As a 1.93m key position player, Frawley is likely to present a different challenge. James Richards and Dean Robertson shape as the best match-ups, having shared the ruck load against Devils. Robertson, who crossed from Waubra in the summer, also proved his worth in the forward line, kicking a goal. While Frawley demanded some planning, Searl said there were aspects of the Burra's own game that needed greater attention. "We weren't thrilled with our performance against Darley. We delivered our expectations for one quarter, but we weren't able to put it together," he said. "If we can manage to play like we did in that last quarter for a longer period of time, we'll give ourselves a much better chance. "(East Point) will be a huge test for us. The acid has been put on a few of the boys to step up and play consistently. We need to make sure we can stand up and play in these big matches and there is a big difference between 0-2 and 1-1." Sebastopol was a three-goal victor when it last played East Point thanks to inspired performances from James Keeble and Lachlan Cassidy, who returns to the Burra line-up after missing round one through injury.

