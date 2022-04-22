news, latest-news,

A chaotic start off the field for Sebastopol has the club still chasing its first win for the Football Victoria State League 3 North-West season. However, new co-managers Dan Hollingworth and Josh Antonelli now provide the club with some much-needed stability and direction ahead of Saturday's away match against Fawkner. Hollingworth and Antonelli were appointed co-managers after long-time Vikings manager Corey Smith stepped away from the role. Hollingworth has already shown he can successfully turn things around, doing so three years ago when he took over as interim manager. "It's been a bit of an upside-down season for us but it's something the club is quite comfortable with because we've been in this situation before," he said. Sebastopol currently sit eleventh on the standings, yet has already played three top four sides through five rounds, but the club refused to make excuses and admitted there had been some "really disappointing" performances to start the season including a 5-0 loss to Sunbury United. Hollingworth's first game as manager this season saw the Vikings draw with Diamond Valley, but enough signs were there for Sebastopol to start gaining momentum as they prepare for Fawkner on Saturday. "The boys were pretty happy with an extra point on the board and it provides a building block to start fresh from." Both Dan Hollingworth and Josh Antonelli will manage Sebastopol for the season, with Hollingworth confident they can turn things around. "We really want three points on Saturday and we think we should get that against Fawkner. "The guys have stepped it up a level and there's some bite there we hope to carry into Saturday." With some key players returning, Hollingworth has set a target of 6 to 8 points over the next month of games. Shaun and Josh Romain come back into the squad after missing last week, while the club remains without equal-leading scorer Stewart Maylett who is serving the second week of his two-match suspension. Hollingworth said Lawrence Tombe would be one to watch on Saturday after he stood out in a midfield role against Diamond Valley, scoring the Vikings' only goal. A win on Saturday at CB Smith Reserve would move the Vikings above Fawkner and provide them with the momentum they need to begin their climb back up the standings with some winnable games over the next month. The Vikings senior team kicks off at 3pm, following the reserves at 1pm.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/173708434/46dc8d2a-e7d9-497a-abf4-db3d9087498f.jpg/r0_99_3065_1831_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg