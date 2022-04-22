news, latest-news,

It's the second-most exciting time of the year at the local Australian Electoral Commission office - the blindfolded drawing of the ballot order for the federal election. In Ballarat, several candidates have put their hands up to challenge incumbent Labor MP Catherine King. In order, they are the Greens' John Barnes, the Liberal Party's Ben Green, independent Alex Graham, Kerryn Sedgman, the United Australia Party's Terri Pryse-Smith, Rosalie Taxis, the Liberal Democrat's Julia McGrath, and Catherine King. The federal election will be held on May 21, with early polling to begin on May 8 - postal vote applications close May 18. Pre-polling locations are expected to be announced soon. MORE TO COME

