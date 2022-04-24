news, latest-news,

David Edwards will never forget the sound of bullets going through rubber trees. It's a sound that he heard countless times during his service in Vietnam and something he hopes future generations will never have to hear. As a communications specialist with the 104 Signal Squadron Mr Edwards would raise the antenna on the radio he carried which often made him the first target for enemy fire. If they could knock out the communications for a unit they could take the upper hand. But on Anzac Day he doesn't march for himself and his fellow Vietnam veterans - he marches for the men and women who served in World War I and II and the other conflicts before him. At his side every year is grandson Jude, 11, who has taken part in every Anzac Day commemoration since he was born and marched with his pop since he could walk. "We march for the Diggers in World War I and II ... and have tried to instill over the years since my kids were little, and now my grandkids, that we are marching for those men and women who died in WWI and WWII as without them who knows where we would be. "We thank them and will never forget the sacrifice they made for us." For Jude, marching with his pop on Anzac Day is an event on the calendar he looks forward to every year. "I look forward to it like everything else - birthday, Easter, and Christmas," Jude said. "I feel really good about it. I feel like we really need to pass it on because all these great people have done all this for the country." Jude said he was proud to have been to a march every Anzac Day of his life, except for 2020 when COVID prevented crowds gathering but he marked the day at dawn on his driveway with candles. "I feel really proud. It's pretty cool to be among all these people who have served their purpose." Jude's first Anzac Day was when he was about six weeks old in Kyabram, and he's marched with his pop in several locations including Ballarat, and next week the pair will take part in the dawn service and Anzac Day march in Ararat. This year he will be joined by his wife, daughters and three grandchildren to mark the day. "We have instilled in to them the sacrifice of those men and women who laid down their lives for us and if they can understand that then I'm proud because as long as we are Australians that will never die. "I'm proud to have not only Jude alongside me but my daughters and three grandchildren. When you see that it's all worthwhile and you just hope that what you have done, and all these people who have paid that sacrifice, is enough that these young people will not have to get involved when they get older." The family's military history stretches back to WWI when Mr Edwards' grandfather served. Mr Edwards' two brothers also served in Vietnam. He was in the regular army and his brother Donald was a nasho while eldest brother Gordon was in the navy. "My eldest brother (Gordon) was in the navy on board the HMAS Melbourne off the coast of Vung Tau, and mum wrote to the army and they got Donald and I together but Gordon couldn't get off the ship," he said. Mr Edwards commemorates his own service with his fellow veterans on Vietnam Veterans Day in August which marks the anniversary of the Battle of Long Tan. IN OTHER NEWS "We've got our own day ... and have our own ceremony for that but Anzac Day is about the older fellas who gave us a chance," he said. He was just 19 when he went to Vietnam. "I got sent up to Xuan Loc on a liaison officer posting, north of Nui Dat, and after a month or so up there ... the government announced the withdrawal and at that time things picked up and it was very hectic," he said. "There were four of us liaison officers, a captain and three operators ... doing shifts in a bunker. We had a huge map for troop movements and aircraft movements through our area of operation. We had to notify the Americans or Australians of intended movements. All the enemy contacts were marked in red and I looked at the map and we were completely surrounded by red dots," he said. Mr Edwards and colleagues were evacuated. "The North Vietnamese Army wanted Xuan Loc as it was the intersection of highway one in to Saigon. They over-ran then marched straight through in to Saigon."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/michelle.smith/12378443-9fb3-4e81-ae6a-5ed5dc4a23b0.jpg/r0_226_3943_2454_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg