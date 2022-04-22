news, latest-news,

BALLARAT athletics trio Lachlan O'Keefe, Cooper Sherman and Alanna Peart are off to the World Youth Championships in Colombia after being named in the Australian squad of 60 for the August 1-6 titles. Peart, who trains with the Ballarat YCW squad, has been named in the 10,000m walk. She has previously represented Australia at the World Athletics Race-Walking Championships in Oman earlier this year. She has posted several World Junior qualifying results in walks over the past year including a time of 48.37.45m in the 10,000m walk at Australian Track and Field Championships. Sherman, who runs with Ballarat Harriers, has been a rising star in sprinting this year setting qualifying times in the 100m, 200m and 400m for the nationals. He also won the 70m at the Ballarat Gift and was a finalist in that event over 120m. Despite his multitude of qualifying times, he has been selected to run the 400m in Cali. Sherman won the 400m gold medal at the Victorian Country Championships in a time of 47.20s earning his selection. High-jumper O'Keefe, who trains with Wendouree Athletics, saved his best for last, sneaking into the team at the last minute after jumping a qualifying height of 2.15m in the under-18s competition at the recent Australian Track and Field Championships. Torrie Lewis, who is trained by Ballarat's Gerrard Keating has also been named in the squad, selected to run the 100m, 200m and 4x100 relay. Athletics Australia general manger of high performance Andrew Faichney said picking the squads this year had been difficult after so many athletes posted outstanding results. "The 60-strong team will be the largest ever Australian contingent to compete at a World Under 20 Championships, and greater in numbers by one than the Australian teams at the Eugene 2014 and Sydney 1996 World under-20 titles," he said. "The strength of this team too shows that Australian track and field is on the up and that's a particularly exciting prospect as we look ahead to the 2026 Commonwealth Games, the Paris 2024 Games and of course, Brisbane 2032."

