After a dominant win over Springvale in an Australia Cup tie on Wednesday, Ballarat City FC finds itself in a rare situation when the two sides meet again in the NPL3 on Saturday. Labelled a "unique circumstance" by player-manager Michael Trigger, City FC is making sure to take it one game at a time despite the impressive performance on Wednesday. "The game on Wednesday will be completely different to what we play this time," Trigger said. "We're treating it as two isolated games with different circumstances." The cup fixture was played at Morshead Park whereas City FC will this time travel to Serbian Sports Centre in Springvale for their round six match-up. "The environment there will be completely different to our pitch which makes the game a lot different." City FC has not recorded a win in the NPL3 since round three but the win on Wednesday provides the club with some positive momentum to take into the weekend. "Winning breeds confidence and we absolutely will go in confident with a game plan to win another three points." Depending on other results, those three points could see City FC jump into the top-four promotion zone, but Trigger said the club would wait until midway through the year before setting goals for the end of the season. City FC's strong start to the NPL3 season and in the Australia Cup has brought plenty of excitement around the club, which City FC will look to build off of for the rest of the year.

