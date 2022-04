news, latest-news,

Ballarat warms up for nationals with a masters regatta on Lake Wendouree on Saturday. The event is a lead-up event to the Australian Masters Rowing Championships in Ballarat on May 19-22. The Ballarat Rowing Association regatta will feature 212 athletes competing over 1000m. Racing starts at 9am with 41 events featuring 22 finals. Entries have opened for the nationals, which will also comprise 1000m racing. Some 197 events have been scheduled.

