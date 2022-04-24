news, latest-news,

The City of Ballarat has put a call out for the design and construction of a new skatepark and basketball court in Sebastopol. The "significant" skate community facility and 3x3 basketball court would be built at MR Power Park within an allocated budget of between $500,000 and $550,000. The park, an open green space located on Grant Street, currently has a walking track and relatively new play space. But the City of Ballarat's design and construct tender brief states "the park is still underdeveloped and offers a significant opportunity for community recreation and participation...between the growth areas and development of Bonshaw and the substantial existing residential area of Sebastopol". The 2017 MR Power Park master plan sets out a number of facility and amenity developments in the park. The City of Ballarat has worked with the Sebastopol community to identify elements of the master plan that can be delivered to engage youth, seniors and all Sebastopol residents through equipment and facilities. The project involves all works required for the design and installation of the skate community facility, measuring about 600 to 700 square metres, and a 3x3 basketball court. Ballarat currently has four skateparks at locations including Learmonth, Delacombe, Buninyong and its major facility, Len T Fraser Reserve. The Wendouree skate bowl was demolished in 2018, while the CBD skatepark at Civic Hall was demolished in 2019 to make way for GovHub. The City of Ballarat's 'Skate and Tween/Teen Facilities Framework' report, revised 2018, identifies replacing the Civic Hall skatepark with a new facility at the City Oval, on the corner Pleasant and Sturt streets, was a high priority. Tenders for the Sebastopol skatepark and basketball court, proposed to be built next to the existing playground, will close on May 11. The project will be awarded on June 2. The design and consultation phase is scheduled for June and July, and construction is scheduled to occur from October to December. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/HGEQmb32Jrb7fFYffAPJvy/92a511cc-a0aa-488f-b1ec-8133351faed8.JPG/r0_172_4928_2956_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg