CHNL preview: trio keen to finally get some court time after delayed start

Dunnstown and Buninyong will make a belated start to its Central Highlands Netball League A grade season on Saturday. The Towners were forced to forfeit their opening round encounter with Buninyong after the effects of COVID-19 swept through the club. They have a testing start with a trip to Gordon. The Eagles had a comfortable first-up win over Daylesford, but given the Bulldogs have only just returned to the competition it is too early to gauge how that result measures up. Buninyong also meets a round one winner in Learmonth. Lakies are always a tough outfit, but Buninyong is sure to have some extra spring in its step as it finally hits the court. Keeping the same theme, Waubra opens its season campaign against Newlyn. The Cats found themselves on the wrong end of the ledger against Learmonth and will see this as an opportunity to get some premiership points on the board. With not one match-up being between two round one winners, this much anticipated line up of games will provide the first real guide as to the shape of the competition.

