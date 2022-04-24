Bragging car thief's prison sentence reduced on appeal

news, latest-news,

A repeat offender who bragged on video about teaching his mate to steal a car has been successful in reducing his prison sentence through an appeal. Nicholas Paul Lee will be released after serving seven months in prison to complete treatment and rehabilitation programs in the community. This is a reduction from a 14-month term of imprisonment with an eight-month non-parole period imposed at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court in February. County Court Judge Simon Moglia said on Friday said seven months' imprisonment was a significant sentence for the charge of theft of a motor vehicle. "Boasting you are teaching somebody how to steal somebody else's vehicle is an indicator and a serious one of the depths to which you sank during that period of your life," he said. "It won't be condoned and seven months in custody will hopefully teach you that lesson if you still need to learn it." Police found a video recording on Lee's phone of him saying: "I have taught him how to steal a Mazda Bravo and look at him go". A number of stolen items were found inside the car and the property he was arrested in on December 2, 2021. The court heard Lee will be given the chance to complete a 12-month community corrections order after his release from prison, despite Corrections Victoria assessing him as a high risk of re-offending. "You have pulled yourself together over the last months in custody," Judge Moglia said. "You have assessed your priorities, developed insights into your problems and you have, at least to the corrections staff, impressed them that you intend to make a better go of it. "It may be that you are a success story and I hope it is. Having been taken out of the revolving door of drug use and re-offending you have assessed things and seen a way forward. I hope that is the case." The court heard Lee's mother had arranged drug and alcohol treatment and skills training for when he is released into the community and would have him live at her home. Lee plans to return to employment when he is released. "Candidly you say work keeps you straight. I hope it does," Judge Moglia said. Judge Moglia said staying away from methamphetamine and negative peer influences will be key to breaking Lee's offending cycle. "It is clear to this court methamphetamine use is dangerous, not just because it is a drug of addiction, but because it is highly addictive and it leads people to do things that are not only against the law but truly outrageous," he said. "Your role in stealing this car and crowing about it is just that. Getting on top of that addiction is going to take every effort you can muster." Lee has already served 142 days in custody.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rochelle.kirkham/118c558e-e0ec-43d8-9233-a22c9c701152.jpg/r0_125_492_403_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg