news, latest-news,

Jack Macrae is more than at home at Mars Stadium. The Western Bulldogs' vice-captain has racked up more than 30 touches in each of his past three games in Ballarat and enters Saturday's clash with the Adelaide Crows in red-hot form again. "The ground is in amazing condition every time we play there, and it really suits my style," Macrae told The Courier. "We haven't lost in Ballarat for a while. We've had a good record here, especially in the past few years, so it's a good home away from home. "We're trying to build that (fortress) similar to what Geelong has Kardinia Park, so it's been good to build some good form here, and the fans always come out to support us." Macrae felt there were many things that contributed to the Dogs' success in Ballarat. "It's a good advantage we have having played in (Ballarat) conditions a few times now, and obviously the support (is a big one)," he said. "There are not many times when you're going to get 90 per cent of the crowd behind you. "It's great to have that support from the local fans and the ones that drive out to come watch." The Bulldogs arrive in Ballarat on the back of a 68-point rout over North Melbourne though Macrae conceded his side's 2-3 record to date was less than ideal. "We let ourselves down in a few of those losses and even against North Melbourne at the weekend," he said. "In that first quarter, we showed the kind of footy that we're capable of, but we haven't put in a full performance yet." The Bulldogs' midfield has been one of the shining lights in a patchy start to the season. Macrae is averaging 32 disposals and eight clearances after five games, while Bailey Smith notched a career-best 42 disposals against North Melbourne. Although Adelaide's midfield has been struck by Rory Sloane's ACL tear, there was enough firepower in Ballarat export Matt Crouch and the ever-improving Ben Keays to have Macrae wary. "Adelaide's form has been really good, especially the past few weeks. They obviously beat Richmond, who beat us only a few weeks ago so it shows anyone can win on the day," he said. "I think their midfield is playing a lot more consistently this year as well. "Keays has had a really good start to the year as well as a few other players. It's obviously going to be a handful."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/matthew.currill/6610715b-c63b-449a-be95-52513aa4c3b3.jpg/r0_25_2131_1229_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg