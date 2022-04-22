news, latest-news,

Details: Bed 3 Bath 2 Cars 2 $1,495,000 - $1,595,000 LAND: 2719 square metres AGENT: Barry Plant Ballarat CONTACT: Michael Golding on 0408 127 632 INSPECT: By appointment Cleverly designed with attention to detail, this home is a masterful combination of space and light and creates a stunning lifestyle haven on a private tree-lined street. A unique, impressive angular profile utilises ironbark and rustic exposed-brick and is matched inside by soaring raked ceilings and engineered spotted gum flooring. A generous living space, open-plan dining/kitchen and an adjoining breakfast room all flow to the spacious main outdoor deck, which provides marvellous options for alfresco living. Superbly appointed, the central kitchen is complete with stylish waterfall Corian stone island bench, electric oven and built-in induction cooking. Behind the kitchen the butler's pantry boasts additional storage, sink, dishwasher and a compact European style laundry. There are three bedrooms, the main with a generous walk-in robe, elegant ensuite and a private outdoor retreat. On the ground floor the family bathroom has been designed with floor to ceiling windows overlooking the private rear gardens, there is a large walk-in shower and freestanding bath. Other features include ducted central heating and cooling, family room with Pinjarra wood fire, home office and an abundance of storage throughout, including underfloor access that expands the footprint of the home. The generous allotment boasts a bluestone driveway, garage, woodshed, and fully-fenced stunning private gardens. Approved plans for subdivision with the potential to capitalise in the future are also included. This is a superb home on the Melbourne side of Ballarat.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/jenny.crapper/bf48b295-edaa-46a9-aca5-462ea6344666.jpg/r250_280_5222_3089_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg