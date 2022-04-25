'Dogs' boss open to 'bigger' AFL games

news, latest-news,

THE Western Bulldogs would be open to playing bigger drawing Victorian clubs at Mars Stadium once capacity is increased for the 2026 Commonwealth Games. It is hoped the state government will in its budget next month sign off on a redevelopment of the stadium, increasing the permanent capacity up to 20,000 people. Should that be the case, the Bulldogs chief executive Ameet Bains says the club would be open to holding discussions with the AFL and Marvel Stadium of the possibility of playing at least one larger drawing club in Ballarat. "The Western Bulldogs have clearly been a big part of that since 2017, with our Ballarat partnership allowing AFL games to be played at Mars Stadium, complemented by our range of community, schools and junior football programs," Bains exclusively told The Courier. "The possibility of playing in front of larger crowds in future years is clearly an enticing prospect, given the opportunity for upgrades to Mars Stadium and other sporting infrastructure in Ballarat. "If that meant the possibility of playing a Victorian club at Mars Stadium, we would be open to exploring that option, working alongside the AFL and Marvel Stadium." Western Bulldogs hosted a record AFL crowd at the ground of 10,412 for their clash against Adelaide Crows on Saturday afternoon. The previous AFL crowd record at Mars Stadium was 10,087 for the first AFL match for premiership points in Ballarat on August 19, 2017 in which Western Bulldogs took on Port Adelaide. Bains said the club was committed to both Ballarat and to its redevelopment work at Whitten Oval, which he says will not impact the deal in Ballarat. He said the club hoped to extend on its current agreement which expires in three years. "Ballarat is our second home, and we are both proud and excited to have recently extended our formal partnership for at least a further three years and honour our long-term commitment to the region," he said. IN OTHER NEWS Bains added that he did not envisage the ongoing redevelopment at Whitten Oval affecting the Ballarat commitments going forward. "We're in the process of undertaking an exciting redevelopment of the Whitten Oval precinct, which will transform our football facilities and will provide modern amenities for our community to enjoy," he said. "Despite the opportunity to host AFLW, VFL and VFLW games at VU Whitten Oval into the future once the redevelopment is complete, we don't see this impacting our commitment to bring men's and women's football to Ballarat through our partnership with the region. "We saw what a success it was to host our first ever AFLW game for premiership points at Mars Stadium this year, and we'd like to continue to explore those opportunities into the future." Mars Stadium is set to host athletics in the 2026 Commonwealth Games for regional Victoria with boxing likely to be in the same precinct at Selkirk Stadium. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/XBHRDThPr8rZ8LC4FzPP7b/36e78dc9-0291-40a8-a65e-a49690504a94.jpg/r0_278_5472_3370_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg