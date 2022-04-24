news, latest-news,

The Greater Western Victoria Rebels had all the answers against a competitive Sydney Swans side, recording a 13.9 (87) to 7.15 (56) win on Sunday afternoon in their NAB League under-18 boys clash at Highgate Recreation Reserve. The Rebels were challenged early in the 31-point win with Sydney kicking three unanswered goals to begin the match. It took the Rebels 22 minutes to find the goals as Brody Pope danced his way around the defence to break the shackles. The Rebels controlled the final minutes of the first quarter and carried that momentum into the second where they kicked six goals to none, including three in three minutes, in a dominant display. The goals came easily as Aaron Cadman (four goals) snapped the ball over his head for a goal of the year contender only to be quickly upstaged by a dribble kick from the pocket by Beau Tedcastle (three goals). Rebels coach David Loader credited the team's pressure for its second-quarter blitz. "Once we were able to get it in we didn't let it out and always found ways to score," he said. Sydney had plenty of opportunities to stage a comeback in the third quarter with seven scoring shots to four, but it was the Rebels who made the most of their chances and held on to their lead. Charlie Molan (one goal) stood out for the Rebels around the ground as key forward Aaron Cadman's athletic ability was on full display leading all scorers with four goals. "We were really pleased with our midfielders and our forward half after quarter time." The win moves the Rebels to 2-1 for the season. GWV Rebels 1.3 7.5 9.7 13.9 (87) Sydney Swans 3.3 3.6 6.11 7.15 (56)

