news, latest-news,

The Hepburn Shire Council will formally investigate constructing an indoor swimming pool in the shire after it adopted its aquatics strategy. Councillors unanimously voted to adopt the strategy, which includes a commitment to investigate the costs of an indoor pool, last week. The adopted strategy says a detailed investigation and development of a business case/feasibility study is needed, including consideration of a preferred location, facilities and a funding strategy. The council has undertaken considerable community engagement since the draft aquatics strategy was released in February, with strong support for an indoor pool. A total of 65 responses were received during the public exhibition period undertaken between February 16 to March 18 through community pop in sessions, a community survey, key stakeholder interviews and written submissions. In moving the first motion to adopt the draft strategy, Birch ward councillor Lesley Hewitt said residents had been asking for an indoor aquatics facility since at least 1988. "It doesn't mean anything other than we accept that it's something as a need, as well as a want, and the next step is to look at a feasibility study and a business case to see how and if this can be implemented," Cr Hewitt said. In moving the second motion, Coliban ward councillor Brian Hood said he was supportive of the $160,000 to do more investigative work, including a business case. "I am fully supportive of this initiative and, like councillor Hewitt, I applaud the officers for what they have done to get it to this stage," Cr Hood said. "I am very mindful, as we all ought to be, of the substantial capital cost to build an indoor facility and run it is not yet included in our financial long-term plans and will be very dependent on securing pretty large grant funding. So I look forward to that investigative work being done and I support the initiative." IN OTHER NEWS Birch ward councillor Jen Bray said she was thrilled the initiative had reached this point. The high order indicative costs associated with implementing the actions in the strategy are about $5.9 to $7.98 million. This includes facility upgrades, compliance and safety works, and further planning for an indoor aquatics facility. The council does not have money allocated in the current budget or long-term financial plan. The strategy outlines a 10-year priority plan to guide the future direction for aquatics facilities in the shire. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/HGEQmb32Jrb7fFYffAPJvy/d081ab5e-d78c-4901-afb8-a8e6fe331ea3.jpg/r3_36_1076_642_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg